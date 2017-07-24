‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Cody And Jessica Making Friends With His New Social Game Or Do They See Through It?

Big Brother 19 fans know that a really important part of the game is social, but Cody Nickson had to learn that the hard way. Since he won re-entry into the house during the Battle Back, he is trying almost too hard to build relationships that would have helped in the very beginning. A balance between him and Jessica Graf may have been the combination that would have changed things for him.

In past seasons, we have seen unlikely choices of who goes to the end together. Sometimes the allies made in the first few days of entering the Big Brother house, are the ones that turn out to stand the tests of loyalty throughout the game. This season Cody didn’t have that experience, however. Mark and he were at odds quickly and he managed to alienate the whole house with his maverick moves. After his eviction, Jessica finally started showing her own game and it has turned out to be a very good one.

With Jessica holding so much power with the Halting Hex in addition to the Head of Household and Power of Veto, Cody is riding co-pilot. He is safe with her both this week and next. That will be the final week her temptation is good and, honestly, they should be facing eviction, if Cody does not win HOH. Jessica is showing that she has a good game strategy, and can play a social game. Cody has followed suit and is being more approachable, and has even joined in on some conversations in the Big Brother house.

Is it all too little, too late? The other houseguests are skeptical of Cody and Jessica because of his previous actions. According to Joker’s Updates, he is promising everyone what they want to hear, just like the houseguests are doing back to him. Though Jessica is the HOH, he is working on deals and strategy with her. Right now it looks like they have Josh as the target for eviction. The other side of the house has led them to believe they are on board with the plan but really plan on voting out Ramses. At the end of eviction night, if Josh is still in the house, a clear message will be sent to Cody and Jessica.

Do you think the Big Brother 19 houseguests will join forces with Cody now that he is back? Do you think his game has improved since before he was evicted? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

