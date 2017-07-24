Vicki Gunvalson Explains Why Daughter Briana’s Friendship With Tamra Judge Needed To End

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, established a friendship with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge, years ago but now, the two women are estranged.

Following a dramatic couple of seasons of the Bravo reality show, one of which chronicled the alleged cancer battle of Vicki Gunvalson’s former boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, Culberson bonded with Judge due to their mutual concerns for her mother.

As Tamra Judge explained on Twitter earlier this month, she and Culberson were worried about Gunvalson but ultimately, Gunvalson told her to cut ties with Culberson. A short time later, Vicki Gunvalson spoke out about her decision to end Culberson’s relationship with Judge, explaining that the friendship between them was putting their mother/daughter relationship in jeopardy.

During a new interview with The Daily Dish, via All About the Real Housewives, Vicki Gunvalson said that ending the friendship was the “right thing.” As she explained, she told Culberson that she shouldn’t trust Judge because if she did, she could drive a wedge between them. Gunvalson also noted that she hadn’t befriended Judge’s children and discussed her personal business with them.

Vicki Gunvalson went on to reveal that Tamra Judge was contacting Briana Culberson without her knowledge and slammed her for completely crossing the line.

“It’s unfortunate. But I would never communicate with her children when we weren’t friends,” Vicki Gunvalson explained.

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter and Tamra Judge suspected during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 10 that Gunvalson’s former boyfriend was lying about cancer and because of their concerns and frustrations with Gunvalson’s relationship, they became close to one another while their distance from Gunvalson increased.

Now, years later, Vicki Gunvalson has moved on from her controversial relationship with Brooks Ayers and her relationship with Briana Culberson has improved substantially. That said, Vicki Gunvalson’s relationship with Tamra Judge has remained strained and the two women don’t appear to be anywhere close to a future reconciliation.

