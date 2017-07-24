New Aerial Views Of Toy Story Land At Disney’s Hollywood Studios Show Updated Entrance, Slinky Dog Coaster

After last weekend’s D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, there was a lot of great news coming from the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts presentation, and that included Toy Story Land. The biggest bit of news for the new land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is that it will open sometime in “summer 2018.” As construction continues, fans want updates and some new aerial photos of the land have made their way online to let everyone see how things are progressing.

The good thing about the Toy Story Land announcements at the D23 Expo is that it will be opening in summer of 2018, as reported by the Disney Parks Blog. The bad thing is that it is still a full year away until we get to experience and enjoy being a toy in an oversized version of Andy’s backyard.

Still, there is going to be plenty of excitement building over the next year in anticipation of riding on the Slinky Dog Dash and the Alien Swirling Saucers. While waiting, though, there are plenty of construction photos popping up online and most of them are from overhead which give great looks of how things are coming along.

These images come from a Twitter user who goes by the handle of @bioreconstruct and this first one shows the brand new entrance of Toy Story Midway Mania.

At center is steel frame for the new entrance of Midway Mania, from Toy Story land. pic.twitter.com/V4BMGLUuRx — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

Current work where the former Disney-MGM Studios sound stage tour bridge was removed. Area to be an entrance to Toy Story land. pic.twitter.com/9RHIsypjCs — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

Other great views give looks of the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster which is going to be an extremely long track. It does rise high into the air, but it is interesting to see just how far it stretches through the new land.

Slinky Dog coaster track is complete in Toy Story land. pic.twitter.com/6l0MgJVAG3 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

Lengthwise view of the Slinky Dog coaster in Toy Story land. pic.twitter.com/bZMmWSKiVX — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

In the center of the next aerial view of Toy Story Land shows the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction that will be the third in the area. The blue pads located in the middle detail where it will go which is right next to Slinky Dog Dash.

At center, Alien Spinning Saucers. Much construction detail to see throughout this photo. pic.twitter.com/rh5vXfJJ2H — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

The overall view of the 11-acre Toy Story Land shows just how expansive it is near the back of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Overview of current state of Toy Story land. pic.twitter.com/MwIxSSp2Uy — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

Fans of the Toy Story franchise will be able to immerse themselves into the new land by being one of Andy’s toys and learning what it is like to ride through a Slinky or being grabbed by “The Claw.”

The real excitement is going to get even bigger once the progression of Toy Story Land can be seen more towering above the construction walls at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Yes, there is still a full year until it opens in summer of 2018, but these photos show that Slinky Dog Dash and the other attractions are moving along just fine.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]