Peter Kraus Talks About Which Guy On Rachel’s Season He Can’t Stand

On The Bachelorette, the guys usually end up getting pretty close to each other. Peter Kraus is speaking out and there is one guy this season that he is not a fan of at all. Yahoo shared what Peter had to say about the guy he doesn’t care for on Rachel Lindsay’s season of the show. It turns out that Peter is not a fan of Bryan Abasolo, another one of the front-runners on this season. The guys make a lot of friends during their time on the show, but Bryan and Peter don’t look like they will be friends outside of the house.

Bryan and Eric were seen this week asking Bryan all about the watch that Rachel gave him on their date. Peter is obviously not happy that Bryan is wearing this watch and it could be a bit of jealousy. After Bryan left, Peter decided to talk to Eric about his thoughts as well. Peter wasn’t holding back. He said, “We already know, I’ve made it very clear that I’m not the biggest fan of Bryan. He’s got his confident Miami swagger. But in Miami there’s a lot of fake boobs, fake a**es, and fake cheeks, so what that swagger is, I don’t know.”

Eric then goes on to say that they will see how smooth Bryan is after that day. Rachel is down to just Bryan, Eric, and Peter. One of them will end up engaged to Rachel Lindsay in the end.

He told me that he is my "biggest fan" ???????????? #Bachelorette2035????#whydidntithinkofthat #openinglinemasterpiece A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

There are a lot of theories going on right now about who will end up being cast as The Bachelor. Without sharing spoilers, normally it is one of the final three guys. Most of the time it is the guy who goes home on the final three date. That could mean that whoever Rachel sends home this week could end up being cast as The Bachelor for next season. They could also pick someone from Bachelor in Paradise if they do something like they did last season with picking Nick Viall after he won the fans over on Bachelor in Paradise.

Are you shocked to hear that Peter Kraus isn’t a fan of Bryan Abasolo? Do you think that these two will get along once they aren’t trying to win the same girl? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelorette on Monday nights on ABC.

Puppy pool party bout to go down!! #summersaturdays A post shared by Peter J Kraus (@peterkrauswi) on Jul 15, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

[Featured Image by Peter Kraus/Instagram]