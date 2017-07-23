Chelsea Houska Discusses Husband Cole DeBoer’s Patience On Twitter, Shares Baby Watson Video On Instagram

Chelsea Houska and her family, including her father, Randy, are thrilled with Cole DeBoer’s role in her and her children’s lives and online. The Teen Mom 2 star regularly chronicles their life together.

Over the weekend, days after the premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Chelsea Houska took to Twitter, where she told her fans and followers that DeBoer isn’t always the best at handling the mood swings of her and her daughter, 7-year-old Aubree.

In a tweet on July 22, Chelsea Houska said that her husband has made a habit of cracking little jokes when the mood in their home is tense and often ends up making the situation worse. Then, in a second tweet, she admitted that she feels bad for DeBoer when he’s forced to deal with unwarranted attitudes.

Chelsea Houska also told fans that she doesn’t understand how her father, Randy, dealt with four daughters. In response, Randy told Houska that Aubree was lucky to have DeBoer, just as he was lucky to have a father who taught him patience and respect.

Around the same time on Instagram, Chelsea Houska shared a video of her baby boy playing with his older sister and told her fans and followers that there is nothing that makes Watson happier than playing with his funny sister.

In the video, Chelsea Houska’s youngest child was seen giggling at the antics of Aubree.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating one another in 2014 and moved in together one year later. Then, in 2016, they announced they were expecting their first child together and tied the knot months later.

Chelsea Houska welcomed her second child, son Watson Cole, in January of this year. The boy is the first child of her husband.

Chelsea Houska also shares daughter Aubree with her former boyfriend, Adam Lind, but his involvement in her life appears to be minimal.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, and their co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

