Grab The Tissues: YouTube’s Thomas Sanders Debuts Original Song, ‘The Things We Used To Share’

Thomas Sanders is one of YouTube’s most genuine personalities, which is why his original song about a same-sex relationship is touching hearts around the internet.

The openly gay actor and screenwriter, 28, uploaded the new tune, “The Things We Used to Share” on his official YouTube channel on Saturday afternoon. It is his first new music offering since debuting the soundtrack to his traveling Ultimate Storytime show in 2016, as noted by Tube Filler.

Speaking about the original song on his Tumblr, Thomas revealed that putting “The Things We Used to Share” together with his best “non-binary pal” Joan, the song’s lyricist, was cathartic for him.

“It felt really good to be able to share something like [this] with you all,” Thomas told one of his Fanders.

“It won’t fix the pain I’ve had, I know, but Joan was very right that I should be channeling it to create something, and I’m so grateful they pushed me and created this song for me.”

Keeping things light for the original ballad’s simple “music video” on YouTube, Thomas is viewed sitting on the floor of his Florida apartment, on a rainy day with a ukulele in his hand and a very sad song in his heart.

“No more fireworks, no more compass,” a crooning Thomas expresses in one of the song’s verses.

“You didn’t leave a single butterfly in my stomach

You took my spyglass, no knowin’ what lies ahead

Took my warmth at night, but left a dent in my bed…”

The lyrics of the original song’s chorus, undoubtedly, holds the biggest emotional pang of Thomas’ “The Things We Used to Share.”

“I don’t really care, you can keep the things we used to share

But what did you do with my heart?

What did you do with my heart?”

Within minutes of sharing the song to YouTube, Thomas’ Fanders took to Twitter to praise the kind performer.

@ThomasSanders please put the song on Spotify ???? also please make more music — jacky (@outlinesdjh) July 23, 2017

the emotions. the vocals. the instrument. everything. perfect. just perfect.

now excuse me while i play it a million times @ThomasSanders pic.twitter.com/LThrbBQPKb — chip???? (@unicorn5fam) July 23, 2017

I'm so hecking proud of you and I loved this song so much that I cried???? pic.twitter.com/hJG6UKdmJo — Abby Miracle Music (@AMiracleMusic) July 23, 2017

Thomas previously confirmed that he was a proud gay man in a video that was reported here on the Inquisitr.

Thomas Sanders’ original song, “The Things We Used to Share,” can be heard in full below.

