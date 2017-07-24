Usher Allegedly Had Unprotected Sex With More Women Since Herpes Diagnosis, Lawyer Says

Usher may have had unprotected sex with several women since his herpes diagnosis in 2009. That’s the claim coming from attorney Lisa Bloom, who made the allegation in an interview with Hollywood Life.

Bloom says that since the news that Usher paid a woman over a million dollars for exposing her to herpes, a long list of women have contacted her claiming that they’ve had unprotected sex with him after 2009. The woman say that he did not disclose the fact that he had the STD.

“Several women have reached out to me in the last week, claiming that Usher had unprotected sex with them since his 2009 herpes diagnosis,” Bloom said. “They say that he did not disclose his STD to them. Such behavior would be appalling, illegal and dangerous to women’s health.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, another woman has sued the “Let It Burn” singer for exposing her to herpes. The woman, whose name has not been revealed, wants $10 million from Usher for negligence, battery, and emotional distress.

According to STDCheck.com, some states, like New York, have laws which say that a person with an STD has a duty to tell their sexual partner about it. This is because there’s an assumption that the non-infected partner would not want to have sex if they had that information in advance. If you don’t warn your partner of your status, you could be found guilty of battery. The “healthy” partner can sue for negligence or personal injury. If the person with the STD loses, the court can force them to pay financial damages for medical costs, time lost from work, therapy, and other associated expenses.

How much unprotected sex did Usher have after his herpes diagnosis? Women are reaching out to me. How dare he endanger women's health? — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 22, 2017

A woman has filed a $10,000,000 lawsuit against Usher for allegedly exposing her to herpes. https://t.co/HKHSJsZ0ag pic.twitter.com/P54UEdLJ6a — The Root (@TheRoot) July 22, 2017

In California, it’s a misdemeanor to have unprotected sex without disclosing that you have an STD other than HIV. It’s a felony if you fail to disclose a positive HIV status.

Usher, Herpes & Privacy: What you need to know about all three https://t.co/MVVxJX92RD pic.twitter.com/Lu8b6ycyNQ — CASSIUS (@CassiusLife_) July 24, 2017

As Inquisitr previously reported, Usher’s herpes became public knowledge when court documents from five years ago revealed that he had been sued by a woman for giving her herpes. The lawsuit claimed that Usher knew that he had the disease, but did not disclose that to his partner before they had unprotected sex. The woman claimed that she noticed “a greenish discharge” coming from his penis but that he told her he had been tested and that he was clean. They then proceeded to have sex without a condom. After she started experiencing symptoms, she got tested and realized that she had contracted the Herpes Simplex Virus.

Do you think that more women will sue Usher for exposing them to herpes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Maya Fox-Davis: Woman Who Allegedly Contracted Herpes From Usher Was A Bridesmaid In His Wedding

Usher Allegedly Paid $1.1 Million To Settle Incurable Herpes Virus Lawsuit Brought By Intimate Partner

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]