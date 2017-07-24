‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7, Episode 2 Recap Of ‘Stormborn’: An Old Face Returns And Alliances Are Made

For many fans, the Season 7 premiere episode of Game of Thrones was a little lackluster as HBO set the scene for what would play out in the rest of the season. Was Episode 2 any better? Let’s find out.

SPOILER ALERT: This article reveals details about Episode 2 (titled “Stormborn”) of Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

While last week caught everyone up to speed on what was going on in Westeros after Cersei took the iron throne, Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 7 is all about negotiations. As Daenerys asks Varys just where his allegiance lies, everyone else also needs to pick a side.

Varys manages to convince Daenerys he is for the people and not for the king or queen, thus saving his neck for the time being. Along with his allegiance, Yara and Theon Greyjoy, Olenna Tyrell, and Dorne also join Team Daenerys.

Melisandre also turns up in Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 7. She too joins the mother of dragons against Cersei and Jaime Lannister. Also, she alerts them to the fact Jon Snow is now the king of the North. It is at which point Game of Thrones fans are reminded of the fact the prophecy regarding the prince who was promised has been mistranslated, it could just as likely be the princess who was promised. Daenerys, obviously, likes this turn of events. She then sends word to Jon Snow and asks him to bend at her knee rather than at the Lannisters.

Meanwhile, in the North, Jon is already preparing to approach Daenerys. In Episode 2 of Game of Thrones, he wants to join forces with her, but entirely for his own reason: the omnipresent threat of white walkers. Plus, now that he has gotten word from Samwell Tarly, he also knows Daenerys’ home, Dragonstone, sits on top of a rich source of dragonglass which can be used to defeat the white walkers. It is also pointed out to him that Daenerys’ dragons would also be a help against the undead beyond the Wall.

Even so, plenty of the Northerners don’t want Jon to side with Daenerys. The fact she has a Lannister as her Hand also adds to their disagreement. Jon insists, though, and leaves Sansa in charge of Winterfell, and, ultimately, the North.

As for Samwell, he has not only alerted Jon to the dragonglass, but may have found a cure for greyscale. Considering Jorah Mormont turned up at the end of the premiere episode of Game of Thrones Season 7, he wants to try it out on him. The Maester Sam speaks to, says no, however, as it is too dangerous. Samwell completely ignores him and treats Jorah anyway. The process involves removing all of the greyscale on Jorah and then treating it with an ointment. Considering Samwell has not been allowed to treat Jorah, he must remain silent throughout. Those who are squeamish are advised not to watch this part.

So, with all the sides being taken, who exactly is on Team Cersei? Both she and Jaime try to rally the Tyrells to their cause, Jaime is more persuasive, however, and some of the Tyrells might actually end up on the Lannister side.

There is also talk of a way to kill dragons in Episode 2 of Game of Thrones.

A giant crossbow has been developed, and, when Cersei pulls the lever, the bolt penetrates the skull of a long-dead dragon. Cersei just might have more to bargain with than name-calling Daenerys as the “mad king’s daughter.”

As allegiances are made, those who are already with Daenerys at Dragonstone, try to convince her to attack King’s Landing already. As Olenna points out, there are already plenty of sheep in King’s Landing and Daenerys needs to start acting more like a dragon. But, Daenerys is cautious. Instead, she comes up with a plan everyone likes. She intends to use most of her armies to surround King’s Landing and starve out Cersei. While this is going on, the Unsullied will sneak in and take the Lannister stronghold, Casterley Rock.

But, her delay, while a good plan, is probably what gave Euron Greyjoy enough time to sneak up on the other Greyjoys; Yara and Theon. Attacking them, he manages to take out two of Ellaria’s daughters, as well as capture Ellaria and Yara. Theon, when confronted with Euron and Yara seems to resort back to being Reek and jumps overboard. Although, this might have just been a tactic used to stop Euron from slitting Yara’s throat. Fans will have to tune into Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 7 to find out the result of this attack. Regardless, it seems Euron now has a fine gift to take back to Cersei.

While all this is going on, Arya Stark is steadfastly heading to King’s Landing in her effort to cross Cersei’s name off her list. However, she bumps into Hot Pie and discovers the Boltons no longer have Winterfell and decides to return home instead.

It is at this point in Episode 2 of Game of Thrones that an old face resurfaces.

Remember Arya’s direwolf, Nymeria? Well, she is enormous now and the head of her own pack. When the wolves surround Arya and her horse, it is tense before Arya recognizes Nymeria and talks her down.

While it seems like a fitting way to catch up on Nymeria as well as tie up her story, according to Vanity Fair, this will not be the last time fans will see her in Game of Thrones.

What did you think of Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 7? Let us know your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Season 7 of HBO’s Game of Thrones will return on Sunday, July 30, with Episode 3, titled “The Queen’s Justice.”

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]