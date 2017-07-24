‘Bachelorette’ Finale Has Rachel Lindsay In Tears But Still Stuns In Silver Gown

The Bachelorette finale reportedly leaves Rachel Linsday in tears but the brunette beauty still stuns in a silver gown for the final rose ceremony.

Emotional yet stunning

Rachel Lindsay is rapidly approaching the end of her Bachelorette journey and emotions are getting heavy. According to Bustle, last Monday night’s episode had viewers doubting whether or not Peter was ready to commit.

Peter seemed like he could potentially back out due to all of the emotional pressure. His mother definitely did not ease her worries during their hometown dates.

Who will Rachel end up choosing?

The Bachelorette finale is already looking like it will be incredibly emotional for Lindsay, according to Hollywood Life.

Despite the tears, Rachel still manages to look incredibly stunning during the final rose ceremony.

Lindsay wore a plunging silver sparkling gown.

Although the Bachelorette finale won’t air until August but Hollywood Life gave the ‘Bachelor Nation’ a sneak peek of her final outfit on the show.

Rachel Lindsay typically wears dresses from the designer, Randi Rahm.

The sequinned floor-length featured a revealing neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her long legs.

The stunning gown fit her body like a glove and she threw her hair into a perfectly messy bun and accessorized with a pair of teardrop earrings.

Who’s the winner?

The finale was filmed in Spain about two months ago.

Reality Steve alleged that Rachel is already happily engaged to the Bachelorette winner. The ‘Bachelor Nation’ is excited to see her with her new fiance.

Once The Bachelorette season finale airs in August, Rachel will be able to go public with her relationship and share her happiness with the world.

Rachel Lindsay recently came forward saying that she was not nervous to reunite with some of the former contestants on the “Men Tell All” episode according to related reports by the Inquisitr.

The Bachelorette star revealed that she definitely plans on confronting Lee Garrett, who was revealed to have sent a series of racist tweets from a private Twitter account in 2015 and 2016.

The offensive tweets included a post comparing Black Lives Matter to a “terrorist group” as well as KKK and anti-Islam posts.

“I feel different about Lee [since sending him home]. I’ve read things, I’ve seen things that I didn’t know about him before.”

What do you guys think of her silver dress — do you love it as much as we do?

