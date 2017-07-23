WWE Spoilers: Former World Champion Backstage At ‘Battleground’ — Could Get Involved In Punjabi Prison Match

One of the strangest matches in WWE history is set to take place tonight at Battleground and it will be the first time that WWE has presented it in 10 years, but there is much more in store than anyone realizes. Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton inside the very unfriendly confines of the Punjabi Prison for a match that has only happened two other times in history. Now, rumor has it that a former world champion is backstage and could get involved in this odd battle.

Please note that there are possible spoilers ahead for tonight’s event. If you don’t want to know, stop reading now.

Orton and Mahal have been battling it out against one another for months now, and it has come to the point where the champion wanted to bring back the Punjabi Prison Match. According to Billi Bhatti of “The Dirty Sheets,” as relayed by Sportskeeda, the match will not end without some interference, but it won’t just come from the Singh Brothers.

The report states that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali is already backstage at Battleground and set to make his return. For now, it is not known just how much he is going to get involved in the main event, which could lead to Mahal retaining his title.

It has been more than two-and-a-half years since The Great Khali had his WWE contract expire and he left the company in late 2014.

The first-ever Punjabi Prison Match took place at the Great American Bash in 2006 with the Undertaker defeating Big Show. The Great Khali was supposed to be in the match, but he was pulled at the last minute and replaced by Big Show.

The Great Khali did end up inside the Punjabi Prison Match at No Mercy in 2007 where he lost to Batista in a World Heavyweight Championship bout. It would make sense for Khali to be at Battleground this evening as the match was essentially designed for him and his character.

Below is the full card for tonight’s WWE Battleground:

WWE Championship Punjabi Prison Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

John Cena vs. Rusev – Flag Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Five-Way Elimination Match to determine No, 1 Contender: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Lana

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

Breezango will close the case

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English (Kickoff Show)

The Great Khali is 44-years-old and hasn’t wrestled for WWE since 2014, but he will be making his return tonight at Battleground. It isn’t known if he will be doing this as a one-off type thing or if he’s going to get involved in a feud with Randy Orton or Jinder Mahal after the Punjabi Prison Match. No matter what, having the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion backstage is going to make things even more interesting this evening.

