Trump Blames Republicans For Not Protecting Their President

President Donald Trump has laid the blame of his recent troubles squarely on the backs of Republicans, according to Trump’s latest tweet. As seen in the below tweet, which was posted to the “Real Donald Trump” Twitter account on Sunday, July 23, at 4:14 p.m., Trump called it “sad” that Republicans – some of whom Trump claimed were “carried over the line” on his back – have done very little to protect President Trump.

In response, folks are writing to President Trump on Twitter, and telling him that issues like treason are not a partisan issue. The most popular reply to Trump, as of this writing, shows former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama hugging former President George W. Bush. The video was used as an example of how Democrats and Republicans can support one another as Americans.

Other replies that Trump is receiving claim that although the commentator may not have been a fan of former President Bush, they never doubted Bush’s loyalty to the U.S., versus President Trump’s alleged loyalty and ties to Russia. Trump’s popular tweet has been liked more than 57,000 times – and has been retweeted nearly 16,000 times in two hours.

This photo sums up (to me) everything happening behind the scenes ????????(happy cry) pic.twitter.com/YDaO9VXrp8 — Royce Christyn (@ChristynRoyce) July 23, 2017

As reported by Heavy, Trump’s latest tweet about Republicans followed an earlier tweet, wherein Trump wrote about the alleged “phony Russian Witch Hunt” and claimed that the Russians and Democrats were laughing at the excuse.

It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

Meanwhile, the political “clap back” President Trump is receiving features people telling Trump that Congress is a separate branch of the government, and that it is not the job of Republicans in Congress to protect President Trump. From there, the commentary on Twitter evolves into a debate over how much of the political system the president understands.

The moral of the story is never borrow hundreds of millions of dollars from Russia and also don't use Rob Goldstone to help with treason. pic.twitter.com/H9obwr4V6o — ((Molly Jong-Fast)) (@MollyJongFast) July 23, 2017

The tweet blaming Republicans for his woes has gained President Trump more likes on Twitter than his previous tweet about the “Russian Witch Hunt,” which only received approximately 38,000 likes compared to the nearly 60,000 likes that the tweet blaming Republicans received.

As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

As President Trump continues to use Twitter to express his beliefs, he continues to garner replies from people who are writing that constituents pledge allegiance to the country, not the president.

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]