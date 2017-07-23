Kailyn Lowry Shares New Photos On Instagram As She Prepares To Welcome Third Child With Baby Daddy Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry is expected to welcome her third child with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in the coming weeks but over the weekend, she was all about her two oldest sons, seven-year-old Isaac and three-year-old Lincoln.

As her ex-husband Javi Marroquin enjoyed spending time with his new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, in South Carolina, the Teen Mom 2 star juggled time with her two kids.

In a photo shared on Instagram on Friday, Kailyn Lowry said that she and her two sons had arrived to soccer practice 30 minutes early and were forced to goof off with one another in the car. In a second photo, taken later that day, Lowry’s youngest child, whose father is Javi Marroquin, was seen spending time at a swimming pool in Delaware.

As Kailyn Lowry continues to enjoy spending time with her two kids, she is also preparing to welcome her third with her former boyfriend Chris Lopez. Earlier this year, after facing weeks of rumors regarding a possible pregnancy, Kailyn Lowry confirmed she was expecting a baby and said that her situation was not ideal.

Weeks later, it was revealed that Kailyn Lowry and the father of her third child, Chris Lopez, were no longer involving in a dating relationship.

Kailyn Lowry confirmed Chris Lopez as the father of her third child in May and in the months since, she’s stayed fairly silent in regard to their relationship, aside from a tweet which revealed that Lopez had blocked her on social media.

Although Kailyn Lowry hasn’t spoken directly about her relationship with Chris Lopez, she has recently shared a couple of tweets about relationships. In one recent re-tweet, a message told readers not to let their girlfriends go to bed upset because if they did, their women could potentially wake up a new person and not want them any longer.

In another post, Kailyn Lowry told fans of her positive outlook and said she was looking forward to the coming week.

