‘Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Slammed For Controversial Conservative Statement About Her Kids

Teen Mom 2′s Leah Messer might be one of the few moms on the show who seems to have it together these days, though it wasn’t always that way for the star. Previously, the reality TV star has suffered from a drug addiction where she was seen nodding off on television while holding one of her children, which caused her to lose custody of her twins temporarily.

But now Leah’s back on track and doing well, having been to the Country Music Awards this year and enrolled in college (though it has been rumored she has already dropped out).

Leah Messer is now under fire for a different reason; a conservative quote she shared on Instagram.

As The Hollywood Gossip pointed out, the quote sounded more like something from a Duggar Instagram post than from a Teen Mom.

“Ladies, in marriage your husband comes first, then your child. As a single mother who isn’t married, of course you shouldn’t put any man before them, but that changes when you vow to be one with a man. He comes first as your partner, provider and protector.”

Predictably, Leah Messer was slated for the post, as the reality TV star has already been married on two separate occasions.

During her first marriage, Leah Messer and Corey Simms, who share the twins, divorced after she confessed she had cheated on him just the pair walked down the aisle. She then went on to marry Jeremy Calvert, whom the couple share daughter Adalynn.

Naysayers on Leah Messer’s social media said that the star has too many baby daddies to make something like this work out. They also slated her for putting anyone ahead of her kids, especially since one of her daughters suffers from an exceptionally rare form of Muscular Dystrophy.

Thankfully, Leah Messer is currently single and focusing on herself and her children. She is currently on vacation with her three daughters enjoying their time together in Walt Disney World.

The star was rumored to be linked to her friend Brian Gravely, but she set the record straight on her Twitter that the pair were just friends since Brian has a husband.

There have been rumors swirling that Leah Messer and her ex, Jeremy Calvert, have reunited but it seems that these are no more than just rumors. Leah recently told Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barb, that she was interested in focusing on herself these days.

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]