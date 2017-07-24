Angelina Jolie And Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Have Something In Common Beyond Fame As Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wives

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston may seem like complete opposites in some ways, even though both earned boosts to their acting fame in their respective roles as Brad Pitt’s wives. When it comes to the differences between Brad’s ex-wives, however, Angelina is known for co-parenting six kids with Brad: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, while Jennifer has stated her frustration with the repeated false news stories that she’s pregnant. Jolie and Aniston’s acting careers are equally dissimilar, with Angelina rising to fame in films such as her co-star role with Brad in Mr. & Mrs. Smith while Jennifer first turned heads with her role in the TV show Friends.

However, beyond being known as Pitt’s ex-wives, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie share a personality trait. And that’s the strength it takes to survive life as what E! News termed an “A-list ex-wife.”

Hollywood A-List Ex-Wives Club

First Jennifer, and now Angelina, have become members of the unofficial Hollywood A-List Ex-Wives Club, courtesy of now single and reportedly mingling Brad Pitt. Jennifer Garner, who is now going through her own highly publicized breakup from Ben Affleck, pointed to the inevitable speculation of renewed romances that ex-wives have to survive, confessing her own wish for Jennifer.

“When Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt broke up, I was dying to see something that said they were getting back together.”

When it comes to staying strong in the wake of a celebrity breakup, it’s the ex-wife on whom the burden rests, noted E! News, noting what Aniston went through after her divorce from Pitt. With paparazzi everywhere, eyes were on Jennifer, and she had to keep smiling.

Keep On Smiling Until You’re Remarried

Even after years had passed, Jennifer seemed to feel forced to maintain her smiling exterior, holding onto her “I’m past Pitt” happy face, to avoid being trapped in what E! News called the “the forever-scorned-woman narrative that prevailed for almost a decade, until she herself got remarried.”

Prior to her remarriage, just in case Aniston forgot, the magazine covers heralded the new romance of the century, with Angelina and Brad beaming on all the magazine covers, pointed out E! News.

“Remember what Jennifer Aniston went through, for years, after her breakup with Pitt.”

Even after Aniston got married again, Jolie’s and Pitt’s split churned up all the speculation again over how Aniston felt, with Twitter dividing into Team Angelina Jolie and Team Jennifer Aniston. And those teams live on.

Now it’s Angelina in the A-list Ex-Wives Club spotlight, and E! News emphasized the special challenges when children are involved.

“It’s imperative to put the kids first and smile through everything so as to prevent the family’s very world from exploding more than it already has.”

Jolie has put the emphasis on family in her public statements on her split from Pitt.

Focus On Family

“We are focusing on the health of our family, and so we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family,” stated Angelina.

Although Brad has received significant attention, Jolie has, noted E News, been expected to “smile and hold it all together.” As the Inquisitr reported, Pitt has faced romance rumors in recent months, ranging from Kate Hudson to Sienna Miller.

Through those rumors, Angelina has been seen taking the children everywhere from toy shopping to Disneyland, where she celebrated the twins’ birthday with their siblings, as the Inquisitr noted.

But there’s another unofficial club to which some A-list ex-wives belong, according to E! News. And that’s the “unofficial club for women who’ve had no choice but to fake it until they make it.”

