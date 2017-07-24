Tori Roloff had a fun-filled weekend with her baby boy! The reality star brought her newborn son, Jackson, to the beach this weekend! The new mom had a fun time with her little man and her friends, but admitted that her two-month-old slept through most of the trip! It appears as though this was the very first time that Tori brought Jackson to the beach — previously, she and her husband, Zach Roloff, have spent time with him in the pool, but the beach appears to be a new adventure for the mommy-son team.

During their beach trek, Tori had baby J tucked up inside a Mobi wrap. She posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram story, showing her little guy sleeping close to her chest. It doesn’t look like Jackson got to experience much on their outing as he was just too tuckered out to keep his eyes open!

Jackson has had a very busy couple of months. Since his birth, he has attended a gender reveal party for Tori and Zach’s friends, gone to his aunt Molly’s bridal shower, spent some time with his aunts, uncles, and grandparents, and has been simply adored by thousands of Little People, Big World fans all over the world!

As you can see in the photo below, Tori was glowing with her favorite boy. She was dressed casual in leggings and a light pink jacket, keeping her son protected from the elements, nice and comfy cozy!

Beach day with my little man and best friends! #ithinkhesleptthroughitall #babyj A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

In the following photo, Jackson showed off his new shades. Previously, Tori posted a couple of options and ultimately chose these super cool, super cute ones! She also posted a video of J wearing his shades, which was so adorable! Fans loved seeing Jackson wearing sunglasses for the first time and he didn’t seem to mind them. He is so stylish, don’t you think?

I really don't understand how this kid got so cool so quickly ???? #howareyoumine?! #godissogood #babyj A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

