Jenelle Evans Focuses On Family As Wedding Date Approaches

Jenelle Evans spent the week with her family, including her oldest son, Jace.

After losing her request for custody of 7-year-old Jace at the end of May, the Teen Mom 2 star was awarded with visitation rights to the child and now spends weekends with the boy.

Most recently, as she prepares for her upcoming wedding, Jenelle Evans spent the day fishing with her oldest son, Jace, and her second son, 3-year-old Kaiser. On Instagram, Jenelle Evans shared a few photos of her children, including one of her boys together. In the caption, the longtime reality star told her fans and followers that fishing was her sons’ favorite hobby.

Jenelle Evans also shared a couple of solo shots of each of her sons. Meanwhile, daughter Ensley, 5-months-old, wasn’t seen.

Jenelle Evans also spoke of her weekend with her family on Twitter, revealing that her fiance, David Eason, was joking around with their kids by attempting to do cartwheels. As fans may know from watching episodes of Teen Mom 2, Eason also has two older children from previous relationships.

Jenelle Evans began dating David Eason in 2015 after splitting from Nathan Griffith, the father of her 3-year-old son, who she was previously planning to marry. Then, in February of this year, after the January birth of their first child, daughter Ensley, Evans and Eason became engaged.

Since her engagement, Jenelle Evans has been speaking of her upcoming wedding, and earlier this month on Instagram, she confirmed that she and Eason were planning to tie the knot on September 23. Right away, fans wondered if the couple will have their wedding filmed, but at this point, nothing had been confirmed.

Earlier this month, the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 premiered on MTV and as the season continues, fans will watch as Evans welcomes daughter Ensley and continues to plan for her upcoming wedding. As for the rest of the cast, Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry are also expecting babies.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

