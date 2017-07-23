New Survey Says Too Many Women Wait Too Long In Pain Before Getting Knee/Hip Replacements

More than 30 million Americans suffer from osteoarthritis, but a new survey conducted online by Edelman Intelligence on behalf of DePuy Synthes Companies found that four out of five women consider getting knee or hip replacement surgery as a last resort and therefore spend more time in pain than necessary.

The survey consisted of 266 American women 45-65 years old who had knee or hip replacement surgery in the last five years as well as 266 women 45-65 years old who are planning to have knee or hip replacement surgery in the next two years.

Other survey results include:

Almost all of the women surveyed who received a hip or knee replacement within the last five years felt their life was “on pause” prior to surgery, missing an average of 14.4 days of work six months before surgery, and citing not being able to do simple actions like walk or climb stairs and avoiding activities they used to enjoy.

More than half of the women surveyed who had hip or knee replacement surgery had a specific moment, event or realization that finally motivated them to have surgery, citing several examples in an open-ended question such as their inability to function at their job, or length of time dealing with pain and pain medication.

After surgery, the sentiment shifts from frustration to relief as nearly all women surveyed who received hip or knee replacement surgery would encourage others with knee or hip pain not to delay talking to their doctor about their options, as reported from DePuy Synthes through their website www.timetohitplay.com.

Osteoarthritis occurs when the protective cartilage on the ends of your bones wears down over time. It can often attack women as young as 45, and they gradually begin losing their mobility due to severe hip or knee pain, and in turn, give up their independence and quality of life. Osteoarthritis affects more than 30 million Americans and will potentially impact up to 67 million people by 2030. It’s the most common form of arthritis, caused by a wearing down of the protective tissue around the bones, yet it is one of the least talked about as many women try to maintain their routines while living with severe pain according to the Osteoarthritis Fact Sheet, Centers for Disease Control, and Prevention.

Serious advances have been made in regards to hip and knee replacement surgeries. Only an orthopedic surgeon can determine if hip or knee replacement is necessary based on an individual patient’s condition.

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. David Fisher discussed the survey on knee and hip replacement surgery and offered tips on how to talk to your doctor about joint pain. He was joined by his patient Lani, who received bi-lateral knee replacements and shared her journey with knee pain and the freedom she feels since having the surgeries.

See the entire interview here:

[Photo wildpixel]