NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving To Kings, De’Aaron Fox To Cavs In All-Star And Rookie Deal?

Plenty of Kyrie Irving NBA trade rumors surfaced this past weekend, including a possible deal which would send Irving to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for their brand new rookie point guard. The latest rumors to pop up online join the possibilities of Irving going to several other NBA teams. They include the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks. The speculation over which team Irving might wind up with has been red hot ever since the All-Star point guard reportedly told the team he wanted out of Cleveland so he didn’t have to play alongside LeBron James any longer.

While the original reports said that Irving indicated that the San Antonio Spurs were his preferred destination, there have been plenty of other teams scrambling to offer a deal to Cleveland for their All-Star. That includes a team that finished closer to the bottom of the Western Conference. A report from Sam Amico at AmicoHoops.net indicated that a trade offer put together on Saturday would have the Sacramento Kings send their new rookie point guard De’Aaron Fox to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In addition, the Cavs would receive other players in the proposed trade package which might include center Kosta Koufos.

So far there hasn’t been any word on how close this deal was to working out, as the power is more so in Cleveland’s hands at this point. The team still has Irving under contract for two years, which gives them the option to keep him around until he can become a free agent. Or the team can decide it’s best to simply part ways and ship him to a non-contender. With that said, Cleveland bringing in a talented point guard like De’Aaron Fox might seem enticing, especially if they are losing their All-Star guard.

With Irving departing the team, and news of a possible Derrick Rose free agency signing, Cleveland could also have Rose help to mentor the younger guard. Fox has shown his skills during the NBA’s Summer League in various regions and could help contribute as he works with talents like LeBron James, Kevin Love, and of course, “D-Rose” if the team manages to sign him. Fox is a 6-foot-4 rookie from the University of Kentucky who is considered probably the quickest of all the guards that were available in the early going of the NBA Draft.

Kyrie Irving put up career-high points and assists last season as the Cleveland Cavs reached the NBA Finals for their third-straight postseason. However, they also failed to win the NBA Championship as a star studded Golden State Warriors team took them down 4-1 to grab the Larry O’Brien trophy. With that said, it appears Irving wants to get out of playing in LeBron’s shadow so he can be more of the focus for a team. He would become just that on a Sacramento Kings’ team that has been struggling for many seasons.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]