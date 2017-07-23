‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Episode 2: Where Are Jon Snow And Arya Stark Headed Next?

Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2 “Stormborn.”

When Game of Thrones left off, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was ruling the North amid tensions with his sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). Thanks to the episode’s trailer and promotional photos, it appears that Jon will not be fighting with Sansa for much longer because he might be leaving Winterfell soon.

So where is Jon Snow going? From leaving Winterfell to facing opposition, “Stormborn” will be a busy episode for the King in the North and the Starks. Here’s some speculation about what they will be up to in Episode 2.

Jon attacks Littlefinger

In the trailer for “Stormborn,” Jon can be seen holding Littlefinger by the throat. The moment was briefly teased in the first trailer for Season 7. Why Jon attacks Littlefinger is currently unknown. According to the official episode synopsis published on HBO’s Medium page, Jon will have to deal with a “revolt.”

Who leads this revolt and what causes it is open to speculation. Given that Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) is unhappy with Jon Snow being the King in the North, he is a prime suspect.

Littlefinger had been backing Jon’s sister Sansa to rule the vast kingdom and he continues to. As has been previously speculated on the Inquisitr, Jon could be attacking Littlefinger over his involvement with Sansa, or for theoretically badmouthing his “aunt” Lyanna.

Is Jon leaving Winterfell?

In the promotional pictures for Episode 2, Jon can be seen riding off with Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) to parts unknown. Is Jon leaving on a brief trip or one that might take a while? Where could he be going?

In the Season 7 premiere, Jon discusses the need for dragonglass, which is the only material known to kill White Walkers. At the Citadel, Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) realizes a huge amount of dragonglass is located at Dragonstone, the ancestral home and current headquarters of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Upon this realization, Sam quickly wrote a note to Jon alerting him to this information. Is Jon headed to talk to the Mother of Dragons about mining the valuable resource? It’s possible.

Is Jon headed to see Cersei?

Another possibility is that Jon is headed to see Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), the current Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, and long-time Stark family nemesis. In the first episode of Season 7, Jon received a message from Cersei demanding that he “bend the knee” to her.

If Jon were to do so, he would be acknowledging her as the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, an action he is highly unlikely to take. Jon seemed to shrug off the urgency of addressing Cersei, something Sansa warned him not to.

If Jon is headed to see Cersei at King’s Landing, he could continue from there to see Daenerys, which means Jon could be gone for a while. Who will he put in charge of Winterfell during his absence? With Davos accompanying Jon on his trip, he seems to be out of the running, which would leave Sansa. Will Jon appoint his headstrong sister?

Where we left Arya Stark on Game of Thrones

In the season premiere, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) took bloody revenge against her family’s killers. After the deed was done, she left to pursue a new mission. If fans thought that mission was returning home, they might have been surprised by what Arya indicated next.

In Season 6, Arya declared that she was “going home.” But in the first episode of Season 7, she told the Lannister soldiers she bumped into that she was going to “kill the Queen.” While they took it as a joke, viewers know better. Arya has had Cersei Lannister on her “list” for a long time.

So is Arya headed home after she kills Cersei? Or is she going home first?

It makes little sense for her to go home, only to leave again, to dispatch Cersei. She would most likely want to take care of business before returning home.

If Arya was actually dead-set on killing Cersei, Cersei would probably die in Season 7. However, Game of Thrones does not seem interested in Cersei’s demise occurring anytime soon. If nothing else, she has a battle with Daenerys to contend with first.

It seems more plausible that despite Arya’s current plans, she will decide against them to go home. What would make her do that?

The trailer for Episode 2, showed Arya encountering a direwolf that may, or may not be, Nymeria. If it is Nymeria, Arya might take that as a sign she needs to return home. Nymeria is a reminder of her family and while she has had Needle to remind her of them, being reunited with her direwolf might take those feelings over the top. As has been previously pointed out on the Inquisitr, the Stark direwolves have tremendous meaning to the siblings.

Nymeria has not been seen since Arya urged her to run away to avoid being killed by the Baratheons, in retaliation for the direwolf protecting Arya from the deranged Prince Joffrey. Cersei demanded that Sansa’s direwolf, Lady, be killed in Nymeria’s stead.

If the Stark sisters reunite in Season 7, there might be some bad blood to work out between the two. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actress Sophie Turner shared some insight into Sansa and Jon Snow’s relationship. Could Arya and Sansa’s relationship suffer similarly?

Arya has many reasons to return home. For one, her family is back in charge there, and her brother is the King in the North. With Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) continuing his journey south, the Stark siblings are on a collision course for a reunion. Will it actually happen?

Will Jon reunite with Arya along the way?

In Episode 1, Arya says that she is headed to “kill the Queen,” which would put her on the same path as Jon. Will the long-lost siblings reunite in King’s Landing? Or will Arya have a change of heart about going to Westeros and head home instead? If she does, Arya could just miss Jon as he leaves Winterfell. Albeit, one would think they might run into each other along the way.

Jon Snow and Arya’s reunion is one of the most anticipated among Game of Thrones fans and knowing how the series tends to do things, they are likely to continue teasing them with it for a while longer. Find out if the Stark siblings reunite when Game of Thrones Season 7 continues with Episode 2. “Stormborn” premieres at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]