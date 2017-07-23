Philadelphia Eagles Rumors: Running Back To Be Cut Soon, Eagles Looking To Save Money

Philadelphia Eagles rumors have the team close to cutting another running back. It may be one of the worst kept secrets in the NFL now, but Eagles rumors have the team close to cutting Ryan Mathews to save money. A report by NBC Sports states that Mathews could be with the team for a while longer, but the plan is for him to get released before the 2017 NFL season begins.

The Eagles’ camp began on Sunday (July 23), with rookies, quarterbacks, and veterans coming off injuries already in attendance. Mathews wasn’t one of those players, even though he is coming off an injury of his own. Mathews had to go through neck disk surgery, which might just rule him out from every returning to the field. There are a lot of question marks about his future in the game, but not so much when it comes to his future with the franchise.

These Philadelphia Eagles rumors aren’t getting a lot of coverage, mostly because the team hasn’t wanted to state anything publicly about the situation yet. There had been several NFL rumors about the Philadelphia front office fearing bad publicity for cutting a player with this medical situation, but others have stated that this is the nature of a business. There is also some strategy that comes along with waiting until they have some official news from his doctors and team trainers.

Ryan Mathews’ contract is a three-year, $11 million deal. It comes to an end during the 2017 NFL season, no matter what the Eagles decide to do with a pending roster move. If Mathews were to remain with the Eagles for the season, he would earn a $4 million salary and count as $5 million against the salary cap due to his signing bonus. This means that the Eagles could then save some money by cutting him since only $5 million total in the deal was guaranteed money. That’s where the strategy comes into play and why the Eagles have waited so long.

The seven-year NFL veteran may not be medically cleared to play again, and that affects how the Eagles proceed here. If the Eagles cut Mathews with a failed physical designation now, the team would have to pay $1.1 million in salary. If the team cuts him later, when he’s ready to pass a physical, the franchise would have $1 million in dead money against the cap but would get out from under his salary for the 2017 NFL season. With the next evaluations scheduled for August, it appears that more Philadelphia Eagles rumors about Ryan Mathews could be coming.

