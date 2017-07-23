‘Black Panther’ Cast Freaks Out After Seeing First Film Clip Alongside Fans At Comic Con

As the clip ended and the lights rose in Hall H, a stunned Black Panther cast was left in awe of their movie. Yesterday the highly anticipated Marvel film debuted its first clip at San Diego’s Comic-Con, and the response from the crowd and cast was overwhelming.

Variety reported the clip garnered a standing ovation and overwhelming applause from the crowd— a sentiment which seemed to be mirrored in the cast itself. Today Marvel released video of the cast’s response when the clip ended and it’s nothing short of magical.

Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, was left wide-eyed and stunned as he covered his mouth and looked to his fellow castmates. Lupita Nyong’o stood up in glee and danced while shaking hands with director Ryan Coogler. The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira sat laughing in her seat before hugging Nyong’o. Michael B. Jordan embraced Boseman with a hug as well before the group encircles one another. In just under a minute, the cast exited the panel.

Andy Serkis, Forest Whitaker, Daniel Kaluuya, and Sydelle Noel were also on the panel partaking in celebrations as the crowd went absolutely wild.

Marvel president Kevin Feige was also sitting on the panel and appeared overjoyed at the response the Black Panther cast emitted. As everyone is celebrating, panel host Chris Hardwick explained why the cast was so taken aback.

“The cast hadn’t seen any of the footage yet. This is the first time they’re seeing it too.”

Watch as the cast of #BlackPanther reacts to seeing the exclusive Hall H film footage for the first time at #SDCC! pic.twitter.com/H3nFJKD16L — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 23, 2017

Marvel released the cast’s reaction this afternoon on Twitter and Facebook, only heightening fans anticipation of the upcoming movie. The highly-praised clip has not been released to the public but details have been released.

The clip begins in a tense casino room consisting of T’Challa (Boseman), Nakia (Nyong’o), and Okoye (Gurira) who are there to break up a deal between villain Ulysses Klaue (Serkis), and Deputy Task Force Commander Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman). Within seconds a battle erupts with guns, spears, and good ole fashion fists. Polygon described the scene as “incredibly well shot,” and perfectly choreographed.

After the clip concluded, a montage began with Kendrick Lamar’s newest single “D.N.A.” playing in the background. It’s unclear if the casino footage and montage are a new trailer, or two separate entities.

It’s also uncertain if fans will get a look at the Black Panther clip which caused such a glorious uproar, so in the meantime the original trailer will have to suffice.

Black Panther debuts February 16, 2018.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]