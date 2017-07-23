Bella Thorne Mocked Fake Masturbation Tape By Moaning & Stroking A Cat, Watermelon

Bella Thorne has a pretty good sense of humor about the fake masturbation tape that tried to convince the Internet there was footage of her pleasuring herself in a car.

The former Disney star posted a couple of videos on Snapchat which showed her making fun of the video by stroking a cat and pretending to moan sexually. She also did the same with a melon.

The popular young actress has previously said that it isn’t her masturbating in the video.

“Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha,” Bella wrote via Twitter. “I don’t even masturbate like that. Where’s the vibrator thooo .”

According to Hollywood Life, in the fake masturbation video you can see a woman, who some claim looks like Bella, touching herself and saying, “I really needed a father.”

It seems like those words really got under Thorne’s skin since her father died in a motorcycle accident when she was nine years old.

“The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father,” she tweeted. “You’re right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny.”

Whoever released the video may have thought they could convince people it was real because Thorne has been dressing very provocatively lately and being open about her sexuality.

As TMZ reported, Bella was recently seen around Hollywood brazenly showing off her nipple in a see through, lace corset-top. She pulled the outfit together with a pair of matching white pants and a captain’s hat. Although she’s been romantically linked to Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Scott Disick, Bella was out with Young And The Restless actor, Max Ehrich, that night. But their meeting may not have been romantic. According to x17 Online, Bella and Max have been working on music together. He’s been teasing it for a while on his Instagram page.

Are you ready for us to release our song? ???????????? A post shared by Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

strollin w the homie A post shared by Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) on Jul 22, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

According to x17 Online, it looks like they’re working on a song with producer, Ari Blitz. Based on the hashtags Max has been using under pictures of the two of them, the song could be called, “Be Here Now.”

As for her love life, Bella recently confessed that her relationship with Scott Disick has never been sexual, Refinery 29 reports. During an episode of the Jenny McCarthy podcast, Thorne was asked about Scott and she revealed that they’re just friends and they’d never had sex. She added that she had only watched one episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Thorne said that she only watched it when she started talking to Scott after friends encouraged her to learn about his reputation.

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Bella Thorne Fake Explicit Video Scandal Has Ex Tyler Posey Offering To Be ‘There For Her’

Bella Thorne Alleged Sex Tape: Twitter Freaks Out Over The Leaked Footage As The Former Disney Star Speaks Up

Did Kristen Stewart Really Masturbate On The Set Of “Personal Shopper”?

Scott Disick’s Sex Addiction: Experts Explain Why He Can’t Help Womanizing

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]