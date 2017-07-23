Ellen Page Receives Death Threats Via Instagram

Ellen Page, the subdued 30-year-old actress, has been receiving scary death threats via her Instagram page. The person who sent her the ominous messages called her a “b***h actress” and a “lying worthless Canadian.” But perhaps the scariest message she received was one in which the person threatened to kidnap and kill her.

“I find Ellen and kidnap her and kill her throat and let everyone see it on my Instagram.”

The anonymous perpetrator also stated that he wanted Ellen Page to “die at my hands.”

An arrest warrant was produced last month in order to trace the IP address of where the threats were coming from, but so far, no one has been arrested in conjunction to this bizarre case.

The star has not been deterred from posting on her social media accounts, and has continued to show off her life despite the scary death threats.

Ellen Page recently was given an Emmy nomination for her work on the series Gaycation, which she is extremely excited about. The series follows Ellen and her friend Ian as they explore homosexuality and transsexuality all over the world. The pair have journeyed around the United States as well as to Ukraine, Japan, India, France and Brazil, to name a few.

The show faces competition with RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, Intervention, Born This Way, and United Shades of America with W. Kamua Bell.

The star also has two films, Flatliners and Mercy which are set to be released later this year.

Ellen Page, who often keeps her love life under wraps, is now dating dancer Emma Portner. The talented woman has appeared in several Justin Bieber videos and works as an instructor for Broadway Dance Center.

Additionally, Ellen Page has said that her acting career is much more satisfying now that she has come out as a lesbian. Previously, she said her career was still wonderful, but she finds her roles and her life to be much more fulfilling now that she is no longer hiding a secret.

Ellen has previously expressed gratitude for living in a place that allows her to be open with her sexuality.

