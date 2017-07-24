Intoxicated Teen Livestreamed Fatal Car Crash That Killed Her 14-Year-Old Sister On Instagram

18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was arrested on Friday, July 21 for causing a fatal car crash while driving under the influence near Los Banos. Sanchez’s 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, as well as an unidentified girl, were both ejected out of the car during this accident. According to California Highway Patrol, Sanchez lost control of the vehicle and ended up driving into a barbed wire fence and then into a field, where the car overturned. Neither of the teens wore seatbelts and Jacqueline Sanchez was killed as a result of the crash. The other passenger survived, but suffered a major leg injury. The moments leading up to the crash, as well as the accident itself, was broadcasted by Obdulia Sanchez live on Instagram.

In this live broadcast, Sanchez could be seen dancing and singing along to music while driving under the influence. At one point during the live stream, Sanchez even lets go of the steering wheel to adjust her phone in order to show the two passengers in the backseat, who were also in cheerful spirits. What’s more, Sanchez continued to live stream even after the fatal car crash had occurred.

“Jacqueline, please wake up. This is the last thing I wanted to happen. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry, baby. I’m a hold it down. Rest in peace, sweetie.”

An 18-year-old was allegedly driving drunk and livestreaming on Instagram when she crashed and killed her sister https://t.co/0rzrlEbTLM — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 24, 2017

According to Buzzfeed News, Sanchez continued to film with her phone after the accident and even pointed the camera at her dead sister, while declaring that she knew she would be arrested by the police. The live broadcast was also recorded and posted on social media by Mary Hernandez, who called the accident “an eye opener,” when speaking to ABC30. Hernandez further added that she’s seen several other teens goofing around on Snapchat while driving and suggested that Sanchez’s live stream should be taken as a lesson for these teens. The video has since been deleted from social media sites, but not before being viewed and shared by numerous users.

Obdulia Sanchez’s family have confirmed that the live stream was indeed shot by the 18-year-old, who is currently being held at Merced County Jail on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Furthermore, family members have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the funeral of Jacqueline. The 14-year-old teen would’ve celebrated Quinceanera on Sunday.

