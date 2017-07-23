Selena Gomez Turns 25, The Weeknd Missed Her Birthday—How’s He Making It Up To Her?

Selena Gomez turned 25 on Saturday. The singer celebrated her birthday with friends but her boyfriend The Weeknd reportedly has “super romantic” plans in store.

A “blessed” birthday

Selena Gomez had a fun 25th birthday with friends and two cakes. The singer said that she felt “blessed” and thanked her fans, Daily Mail reported.

The “Fetish” singer celebrated her birthday on July 22. That same day, Selena shared some photos on Instagram of her party.

Gomez was surrounded by blue and white balloons and friends as she sat on a kitchen table. The two mint green cakes had a few tall, lit candles in them and read “Happy Birthday Sel.”

In one Instagram photo, Selena posed with a neon sign that said “Fetish” and was shaped like a peach.

The 25-year-old wore a gray long-sleeved top with matching bottoms and left her long brown hair hanging loose and wavy over her shoulders.

The Instagram clips showed the Monty Carlo star smiling and chatting with friends.

Selena Gomez is one of the most-followed celebrities on Instagram. She thanked her loyal fans, telling them how much she loves them and how much they mean to her.

She added that she thinks that “25 is going to be epic.”

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Gomez’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was not seen in the pictures on Selena Gomez’s birthday.

A romantic birthday celebration planned

According to Hollywood Life, The Weeknd was “bummed” that he couldn’t spend Selena’s actual birthday with her. The R&B singer was performing in Paris.

The two reportedly Skyped on Saturday and he sent her a “bunch of flowers with an amazing note.”

My Petra???? A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

An insider close to the celebrity couple said that Abel, 27, is planning a “super romantic, private dinner” to “spoil” his girlfriend silly.

The source added that he “misses her so much when he’s not with her” and that Selena is his “home.”

My people A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

Abel has reportedly hired a private chef to cook all of Selena’s favorite foods and plans to fill the dining room with “candles and roses” in addition to a ton of other gifts he got for her.

What do you think about the special, romantic evening The Weeknd has planned for Selena Gomez’s birthday? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Staff/Getty Images]