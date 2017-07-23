‘Destiny 2’ Beta Extended, PS4 And Xbox One Players Should Expect Turbulence Ahead

The Destiny 2 beta for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was originally planned to end Sunday evening at midnight ET. However, Bungie just announced a two-day extension, but with a catch.

It’s been relatively smooth sailing since the Destiny 2 beta first became available early for PS4 pre-orders last Tuesday, followed by Xbox One pre-orders on Wednesday, and then all console players on Friday. There were some server hiccups caused by large numbers of players trying to login at each stage of availability, but the beta servers have held up well considering.

Bungie is extending the Destiny 2 beta through Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. However, those interested only have until 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT to download the beta client.

The developers plan to do some stress testing over the next couple of days, so it will likely be rough sailing over the course of the next couple of days.

“Enjoy the extra time, but expect some chop. We’re going to start just unplugging wires to see what happens. It’s about to get weird,” Bungie Community Manager Cozmo explained on Twitter.

The issues during the Destiny 2 beta so far have been “Termite,” “Weasel,” “Olive,” and “Moose” errors. These are various networking errors that Bungie has found various workarounds for, such as disabling clan invites during the beta.

The biggest stress test thus far outside of the staged beta launches occurred when Bungie opened The Farm for an hour today. Destiny 2 players poured into the new social space to investigate the layout, play soccer, and see if they can discover any secrets. This did cause issues for some as the number of people trying to access the space at the same time was deliberately designed to punish Bungie’s servers.

The Destiny 2 beta includes three character slots, plus all three main Guardian classes. The sub-classes include the new Warlock Dawnbreaker, Titan Sentinel, and Hunter Acrstrider along with the revamped versions of the Voidwalker, Striker, and Gunslinger.

The initial activity is the “Homecoming” story mission. Once that is completed, players will have the option between the “Inverted Spire” strike and two Crucible activities – Control and the new gametype, Countdown.

PC gamers can expect to see the Destiny 2 beta sometime in August. The game is currently scheduled to launch September 6 on the PS4, and Xbox One followed by the PC at some point later.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]