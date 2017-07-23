Blac Chyna’s Rumored New Boyfriend, Mechie, Insists ‘I’m Single!’ After Sexy Lap Dance

Blac Chyna was rumored to have bounced back into a relationship with rapper, Mechie. The rapper even got the initials “BC” tattooed behind his ear, which we can only guess stands for “Blac Chyna.” Obviously, all signs would point to the pair being together and attempting to start a relationship after everything Blac Chyna went through with her ex, Rob Kardashian.

However, Mechie isn’t necessarily on board with it and has insisted that he and Blac Chyna are not together. Instead, Mechie has declared himself single and ready to mingle.

Blac Chyna was recently filmed giving Mechie a sexy lap dance on July 21 at Miami’s Mynt Lounge, where she rubbed her breasts and butt all over the rapper.

But according to Mechie, none of that means anything. He took to Instagram to let his fans know that he is, indeed, totally single. The pair were called out for supposedly sleeping together while Blac Chyna was still with Rob, but he is still, no doubt, giving serious mixed signals to both Chyna and his fans, unless the pair have some sort of arrangement the rest of us don’t know about.

Blac Chyna has interviewed with People and let them know that she, herself, has moved on from her ill-fated relationship with Rob Kardashian.

???????? #Golden✨ A post shared by Mechie (@mechiesocrazy) on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

The star has confidently told the media that she is trying to move on from Rob Kardashian blasting her nudes. The star was incredibly shocked and embarrassed that her ex would engage in revenge porn of that nature, but is trying to rise above it.

Blac Chyna has also rebuked rumors that Rob Kardashian “bought” her or that she was ever with Rob just for the money. Instead, the star insists that she has worked her entire life for everything she has, and began working at McDonald’s at the age of 15. She started Lashed Cosmetics soon after her son, King, was born, and from there has built her own empire.

Although there were rumors that she stole several hundred thousand dollars worth of jewelry from Rob Kardashian, she insists this isn’t actually what happened and that everything was, instead, gifted to her.

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

