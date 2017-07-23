A-Rod and J.Lo celebrated their birthdays in Miami over the weekend, but are the couple engaged?

If you following Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez on social media, you might have noticed that Lopez appeared to be sporting some kind of diamond bauble on her ring finger of that hand. She and her beau were dancing the night away, singing “Sweet Caroline” with a group of people, celebrating their respective birthdays (hers is July 24 and his is July 27). As they were dancing, singing, and laughing, some people just so happened to catch a glimpse of Lopez’s left hand.

However, if you pause any of the videos, you’ll see that Lopez was actually wearing a sparkly piece of jewelry on her pinky finger, not her ring finger.

Interestingly enough, it was recently reported that the couple got engaged. Just a couple of weeks ago, Life & Style Magazine reported that Rodriguez popped the question in Paris while the two were on a romantic vacation together. Sources reportedly told the outlet that Rodriguez had originally planned to propose underneath the Eiffel Tower but that he wanted to be sure to keep it a surprise, so he decided to get down on one knee in their suite at the Le Meurice hotel. The source said that Lopez said “yes.”

It may be important to note that the news was never confirmed and no reputable outlets reported the story. Gossip Cop was quick to debunk the rumors, which are only going to pick up more steam with these videos circulating.

The photo below, taken the same night, makes it pretty clear that Lopez wasn’t sporting any kind of engagement ring.

Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos ???????????????? #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

The video below shows that Lopez is wearing a ring on her pinky finger.

Pre-birthday party ???? @jlo @arod #jenniferlopez #jlo #alexrodriguez #arod #jenbirthday #arodbirthday A post shared by JLO 1 Like❤ (@jlocrewitalia) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Regardless, Rodriguez and Lopez are very serious and they seem very much in love. There is a good chance that the two will get engaged in the near future, even if they aren’t engaged right now. Do you think that their relationship is going to last? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly]