Scott Disick Clarifies, Says He Isn’t A Sex Addict

Scott Disick is speaking out and wants to clarify that he isn’t a sex addict. Scott has been known for enjoying sex and even invited a girl along on his family vacation to have back at the hotel room, but now E! Online shared that Scott is sharing what he really means by all of these comments.

Scott and Kourtney Kardashian have actually been split for two years now. Fans were expecting to see these two end up getting back together, but it never happened. Scott has moved from girl to girl during this time, but if he has ever been serious with anyone he hasn’t shared it. Scott has been seen with Bella Thorne, among other girls.

Earlier this season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Scott said that he was a “sex addict,” but now he wants to clarify that comment a bit. While at the LIQUID day club at the Aria Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas, Scott talked to E! News and he feels like it is rude that people keep calling him a sex addict. Scott said, “I just like sex, but I’m not a sex addict. I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show and now I’m getting billed as one, and it’s not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict.”

Scott Disick was at the club, and the women were surrounding him. It was even reported that he allegedly asked one of the girls for her phone number. She happened to be there in a swimsuit. He also took pictures with several other girls at the event. Scott was also seen cozying up to a woman in the pool. He shared that he doesn’t have a girlfriend or anyone serious in his life right now. Scott also said that there is nothing romantic going on with Bella Thorne.

It doesn’t look like Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian will be getting back together anytime soon, but these two are working hard on co-parenting together. They do have three children together and have to focus on being great parents for them regardless of their relationship.

Are you surprised by the comments that Scott Disick doesn't like people calling him a sex addict? Do you feel like Scott has an issue?

