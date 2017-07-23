‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Live Feeds Reveal Blackmail Plans By Jessica Graf, Veto News From ‘BB19’ House

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the live feeds reveal some interesting information from the house. One of the BB19 temptations is still in the possession of Jessica Graf, as America voted to give her the Halting Hex this summer. It means that for the next four weeks, Jessica has the ability to halt any Eviction Ceremony and turn it into a non-eviction night. This is a huge power and she just explained on Sunday morning (July 23) to Cody Nickson how she plans to use it next week.

A report by fan site Joker’s Updates quoted Jessica Graf as stating she would “strong arm” her fellow houseguests next week to make sure that neither Jessica or Cody get nominated for eviction. It’s a blackmailing technique that just might work, especially if the showmance decides to employ the same bullying strategy that they worked with through the first three weeks of the game.

The plan by Jessica is to hint to the next Head of Household that she has the Halting Hex, but that she won’t reveal to everyone that she has it. Her reasoning is that the HOH would then have no reason to nominate Jessica or Cody because it would mean that neither of them could get evicted for the week. Apparently, she hasn’t met Paul Abrahamian yet. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cody also feels that America likes the way he plays the game, so it shows how deluded their thinking process has become.

There are more Big Brother 19 spoilers that have come out already this weekend, including how the Veto Competition turned out on Saturday (July 22). Jessica Graf, who is the Head of Household, nominated Ramses Soto and Josh Martinez for eviction. Each member of that trio knew they needed to win the Power of Veto to ensure they were either safe or the nominations would remain the same. Jessica emerged as the winner yet again, with the live feeds hinting at Cody Nickson throwing another competition to her.

Mark says he can’t do another week on slop…… still waiting to get in DR. Kevin and Paul seem uninterested in trying the key #bb19 pic.twitter.com/Tv8MxMF5gt — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) July 23, 2017

Jessica Graf may now possess more power than any houseguest in the history of the reality competition show. She is the HOH, has the Power of Veto, and also has the Halting Hex to put a stop to an upcoming Eviction Ceremony. It seems that she is going to use all that power to get Josh Martinez out the front door and then convince the next HOH that they have to work with her. Will the next HOH force the Halting Hex to get played? Stay tuned fans, because even more Big Brother 19 spoilers will come out as Sunday progresses.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]