‘American Horror Story: Cult’: Ryan Murphy Teases Evan Peters And Sarah Paulson’s Characters

This has been a huge weekend for American Horror Story fans, as the theme of the new season — Cult — was finally revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, along with its premiere date: Sept. 5.

Now, creator Ryan Murphy has dropped the first hints about the characters Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will play in American Horror Story: Cult.

In an Instagram post on Saturday night, Murphy revealed a slightly sinister sketch of Paulson and Peters with the caption, “Ally and Kai in CULT…a love story for the ages.”

The sketch comes on the heels of a Twitter Q&A session that Murphy did on July 21, in which he revealed that Peters will have his biggest AHS role ever.

“I want more Evan,” wrote one fan.

To which Murphy replied, “And more Evan you will get. This is his heaviest season yet.”

The prolific producer also told eager fans that American Horror Story: Cult would have 11 episodes, be set in Michigan and include Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham in its cast.

Other confirmed cast members for the upcoming season include Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, and Lena Dunham.

Ally and Kai in CULT…a love story for the ages. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

In a terrifying AHS: Cult trailer released at SDCC, dozens of menacing clowns dressed in red and black are shown circling a woman on a platform, swaying in front of a hexagon and brandishing clubs and pipes. A male voice asks, “Do you ever feel alone? Does it seem like no one really understands you? Do some people just make you sick? Are you afraid? We can set you free. We will make you strong. We want you.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Murphy surprised fans and critics with his February announcement that American Horror Story Season 7 would focus on the 2016 presidential election. He indicated that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton would likely make some sort of appearance in the season, but that they wouldn’t be characters. One possibility is that the show will incorporate news footage into the storyline.

AHS SEASON 7: CULT A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10/9c on FX.

