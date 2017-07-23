Dixie Valley Toad: Conservationists Lobby For Newly-Discovered Species To Be Listed As Endangered

The Dixie Valley toad was just recently identified as a new species, but reports suggest that it may be on the verge of extinction.

According to an Associated Press report shared by WTOP, conservationists are pushing to have the new toad species listed as endangered as they currently work on an emergency petition that would potentially save it from a geothermal energy project that may rise at the edge of its isolated, spring-fed habitat about 400 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journaldescribes the toads as being approximately 2 inches long, with distinctive green, black, and brown mottles on their bumpy skin. The Dixie Valley toad was discovered by a group of scientists including University of Nevada-Reno researcher Michelle Gordon, who said the animal first came to the attention of scientists in the early part of the century. Researchers launched a follow-up study in 2014 that confirmed the toad as a new and distinct species.

Apart from its skin features and coloring, there are other features that differentiate the toad from the far more common Western toad and other related species found in the Southwestern part of the United States. According to Gordon, the Dixie Valley toad is about half as small as an adult Western toad, and is also a poisonous animal, with poison glands on its back legs setting it apart from other toads found in the Southwest.

“They’re very pretty toads,” Gordon explained.

“They look just like the riparian vegetation they live in. They’re perfectly adapted to their environment.”

The Dixie Valley toad's entire natural habitat covers little more than 2 square miles of spring-fed wetland.https://t.co/BhkpOLUgfM — Henry Brean (@RefriedBrean) July 17, 2017

Scientists at @unevadareno discover three new species of toad in Nevada! Including the imperiled Dixie Valley Toad. https://t.co/gwc0aeCnQ3 — Patrick Donnelly (@BitterWaterBlue) July 21, 2017

Unfortunately, reports suggest that Reno-based company Ormat Technologies is planning to build up to two 30-megawatt geothermal power plants “directly adjacent” to the toad’s remote habitat. Nevada’s Bureau of Land Management is in the process of reviewing these plans, though Paul Thomsen, Ormat executive director for Government and Regulatory Affairs, issued a prepared statement promising that his company has the best interests of the environment in mind, despite the potentially dangerous project.

Despite Thomsen’s assurance, the AP report noted that Gordon is among those who believe that the project is still too risky to the Dixie Valley toad. Furthermore, environmentalists believe that the assessment of Ormat’s plans doesn’t take into account the dangers the toad may face, on account of the fact that the assessment was made before the species’ confirmation in 2014.

Center for Biological Diversity wildlife advocate Patrick Donnelly warned that the smallest disruption to the Dixie Valley toads’ way of life could prove detrimental to their existence. He believes that even the possibility of the springs going dry for a year could lead to the species’ disappearance.

Similarly, Gordon was quoted by AP as saying that the toad, at this point, “doesn’t have any place to go” beyond its habitat, thus making it a prime candidate for endangerment, and possible extinction.

[Featured Image by davemhuntphotography/Shutterstock]