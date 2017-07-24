Woman Who Secretly Fed Kids ‘Breast Milk Brownies’ Cannot Understand Why Parents Are Upset

A breastfeeding mother admits she used her breast milk in the brownies she was making for a bake sale because “she didn’t have time to go out and buy regular milk.”

Metro reported that her lack of judgment has caused an uproar on social media, with many mothers absolutely furious that this woman sneakily used breast milk without telling anyone.

One angry mother wrote, “Honestly this is actually a d*mn near criminal offense! Breast milk, like blood or semen, can carry diseases, which is why legit donation services screen the milk before passing it along to moms and their babies. Secretly feeding children that aren’t yours baked goods with your bodily fluids in them in gross, shady, and borderline psychotic. Wait, not borderline, it’s full-blown psychotic.”

Many others had scathing comments to make about the mother, with most concerns being that the milk might not be safe for people to consume.

The woman concerned, who has not been identified, wrote on Facebook that she had made brownies for a bake sale at her child’s school that “had breast milk in them.”

“I didn’t have time to run to the store and didn’t think it was a big deal. Some of those kids could use the nutrition, to be honest.”

Her post has angered many people and attracted a major backlash. Two hundred angry people posted comments in just half an hour.

Quickly coming on board was the popular page Sanctimommy, with one person saying, “Next time try a sugar-free, gluten-free recipe and you should be fine. Pro-tip: make them soy-free as well. And obviously, sneak in some spinach and quinoa.”

The United States Food and Drug Administration states very clearly that you should never feed your baby, or anyone else, unscreened breast milk obtained through the internet or strangers.

“If you are considering feeding a baby with human milk from a source other than the baby’s mother, you should know that there are possible health and safety risks for the baby. Risks for the baby include exposure to infectious diseases, including HIV, to chemical contaminants, such as some illegal drugs, and to a limited number of prescription drugs that might be in the human milk, if the donor has not been adequately screened.”

The food website Delish reported that the parenting Facebook page Sanctimommy posted a screen grab of the mom’s Facebook page but blocked out her identifying information.

The administrator of the Sanctimommy page explained that they posted the image because of just how sanctimonious the “nutrition” aspect was of the post.

“I shall forever remember today as the day I stopped supporting bake sales.”

The mother concerned wrote on her Facebook page asking for advice, saying that that “one of the other moms found out and is blowing it way out of proportion.”

More than 1,000 people have commented on the “breast milk brownies,” some very angry comments and some really funny. However, according to the FDA, breast milk can carry infectious diseases like HIV and, of course, drugs (legal and otherwise).

The Independent reported that the contentious post has received more than 2,500 likes and 1,000 comments on Sanctimommy.

Some people are simply baffled by the mother’s admission (because you don’t need milk to make brownies), but generally, people are repulsed.

And then there are those who saw the funny side.

“It’s like that one time I made lemonade with my urine because I ran out of water and didn’t feel like going to the store to get more.”

Writing for Baby Center, pediatrician Wendy Swanson said that children could be exposed to possible infection.

“Of course, some argue that sharing breastfeeding duty is an age-old solution for nursing mothers, but nowadays we understand a lot more about the risks of infectious diseases. We know that HIV can be transmitted through breast milk, and there is a very small possibility that hepatitis can be passed along if a woman has cracked nipples.”

She added that it could well be comforting to think that a sister or friend could feed your baby if you’re not around, but unless you know her complete medical history, it would be far too risky to let another woman breastfeed your baby.

