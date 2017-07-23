Chris Brown Feels Karrueche Tran Used Him As Rihanna Creates Music History

Chris Brown isn’t happy with the way he has been treated by Karrueche Tran.

Dance Hall HipHop has stated that Chris Brown seems to think Karrueche Tran used him to promote her TV show Claws. It’s not known if this allegation has anything to do with the fact that a judge recently granted Karrueche Tran a restraining order against Chris Brown. Brown has a very shady history of domestic violence, and he infamously beat up Rihanna when they were together. However, Rihanna wasn’t the only woman Chris Brown abused. Karrueche Tran, his ex, had a bad experience with the singer too.

Although there has been no news of Chris Brown and Karreuche Tran’s reconciliation, the Inquisitr had reported that Chris Brown still harbors some hope when it comes to his other ex: Rihanna.

The Inquisitr had reported that the singer believes Rihanna’s new romance with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel is not going to last. This is not the first time Chris Brown is having trouble accepting the truth. The singer has had several fights in the past with Drake, who was Rihanna’s boyfriend for a very short while after she broke up with Chris Brown.

It’s because of this hard headed behavior that Chris Brown has earned the ire of many of his fans. The Inquisitr had reported that Chris Brown had recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram, in which he was showing both his middle fingers. This infuriated his fans, and they asked him to take it easy.

Chris Brown has always complained that it’s his personal life that always makes news rather than his professional life. But given his involvement in the news that does not deal with music, Chris Brown shouldn’t complain. While Chris Brown is busy being in the news for all the wrong reasons, Rihanna, his ex, has created history.

Rihanna’s album Anti, is now one of the most successful albums of all time, Forbes has reported. It looks like Rihanna has moved on with his life with Chris Brown and on to better things.

