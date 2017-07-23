Kailyn Lowry Throws Major Shade At Ex Javi Marroquin And His New Girlfriend

Kailyn Lowry may be only a few weeks away from giving birth, but that hasn’t stopped the star from throwing major shade at her ex, Javi Marroquin, and his new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. While some speculated that Javi and Lauren might have broken up because he deleted a picture of the pair from his Instagram, the couple reappeared on his Snapchat on vacation in Lauren’s native South Carolina.

Instead of being happy for her ex, Kailyn Lowry took it upon herself to write, “Lmaooooo reminds me of the time we went jet skiing in SC.”

Although Javi didn’t respond to Kail’s passive aggressive tweet, her followers berated her for not being able to be happy for her ex, especially since she had already been pretty rude to him on episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Javi Marroquin, however, has had several different girlfriends since his 2016 divorce from Kailyn Lowry, so in her defense, things might look like they are moving a little bit too quickly. Javi insists that he’s not going to make the same mistakes he has in the past in regards to going all in before he or his boys are ready, but he did debut Lauren on his Instagram less than a week after making their relationship official.

Javi, however, doesn’t seem phased by his ex’s shade, as he and his new woman appear to be having the time of their lives in South Carolina, petting monkeys and visiting local area attractions.

Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Javi, met his new girlfriend at a wedding in which she was the maid of honor. Javi revealed that the pair had been speaking online for quite a long time before they met in person and that this relationship “just feels different,” whatever that means for Javi.

Lauren Comeau has stated that she is not interested in appearing on Teen Mom 2, but of course, time will only tell when it comes to whether or not she actually won’t be on the show–or if she and Javi will last long enough for her to even make an appearance. It seems most of Javi’s relationships thus far have been incredibly short lived.

