New Jersey Raises Smoking Age To 21-Years-Old

New Jersey has raised its smoking age to 21-years-old after Governor Chris Christie signed a bill on Friday that hiked the minimum age to buy tobacco products. Previously, those as young as 19-years-old could legally purchase tobacco and other related products. According to Christie, the intent is to give younger people more time to develop maturity and have a greater understanding of the dangers of smoking.

“[We] are giving young people more time to develop a maturity and better understanding of how dangerous smoking can be and that it is better to not start smoking in the first place… My mother died from the effects of smoking, and no one should lose their life due to any addictive substance.”

Christie added that the state’s health care system would also see a reduction in smoking-related health problems. According to a 2015 study by the National Institute of Medicine, raising the minimum age to 21 nationwide would result in almost 250,000 fewer premature deaths and 45,000 fewer lung cancer deaths among people born between the years 2000 and 2019.

Convenience stores and other retailers have fought the legislation’s passage, with the argument that they would lose millions of dollars in sales.

An analysis by the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services showed as much as $16.2 million in sales tax would be lost by prohibiting 19-year-olds and 20-year-olds from buying tobacco and electronic cigarette products.

New Jersey’s new law applies to e-cigarettes, as well as conventional tobacco products, and triggers fines against anyone who sells, gives or offers such products to someone younger than 21. It goes into effect on November 1 of 2017.

Currently awaiting the signature of governor Kate Brown is a bill that raises the minimum age to 21 to purchase tobacco products in Oregon.

In 2013, New York City raised its smoking age to 21-years-old. In 2015, Hawaii became the first state to do so. California followed one year later.

The law also applies to electronic smoking devices, according to the legislation. Vendors who violate the law would face a maximum fine of $1,000.

Back in January of 2016, the Christie administration has been criticized for cutting state funding for smoking cessation programs and vetoing the same bill.

In the budget approved early this month, the Christie administration is spending $686,000 in state funds for smoking cessation and research efforts, according to NJ.

Richard Codey, one of the bill’s prime sponsors, said he was pleasantly surprised Christie had signed the bill. Codey first sponsored the bill back in 2013.

“Finally after all these years we found something we agree on. I’m feeling the love from the Gov… I’m excited for it, for the lives we save moving forward.”

New Jersey joins California and Hawaii in raising the age of tobacco and e-cigarette sales to 21.

Joseph Vitale, also a sponsor, noted the federal government estimates that 700 children under the age of 18 become regular smokers each day. In addition to this, almost one-third will die.

“Making it harder to buy cigarettes by raising the age to legally purchase them in New Jersey will help prevent our youth from becoming lifelong smokers and suffering the long-term effects of the habit.”

