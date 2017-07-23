’90 Day Fiance’ Star Paola Mayfield Gets A New Job

Paola Mayfield of 90 Day Fiance just got a new job and she couldn’t be more excited about it. Paola moved to Florida to work as a model and found out that the job didn’t pay near as well as she expected it to right away. Russ still had a home in Oklahoma, but he moved out there to be with her. All week long Paola has been sharing on her Instagram about trying to get the certification for her new job and she finally shared the news that she is now a personal trainer.

She went through classes at Body Design University and then had to pass an exam. Paola passed the exam and now has her certification. This means that she will be able to work as a personal trainer and get paid for it, which can be a pretty great job. She is always posting short videos of herself working out for her fans. She will be doing an internship in Atlanta for a week and then she will be able to start her job.

It is obvious that Paola Mayfield is super excited about her new job. She hasn’t shared yet where she will be working or if she is just going to be doing it on her own. The fans are curious how her modeling career is going, but she hasn’t shared an update on that yet either. More than likely she will be doing both jobs because these are jobs that are easy to do together. Paola is working hard to make sure she can help take care of her family.

Russ and Paola are still together from her Instagram posts. These two are both always posting pictures of each other and seem to have a great time together. The fans can’t wait to hear if Russ has found a job in Florida and if they decided to end up staying there forever. This should all end up airing on upcoming episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

I'm sorry I didn't back you up with @juan_a_palacio but you know I would never strike you????#90dayfiance @russ_mayfield #russandpao #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #couplesfight A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

What do you think of Paola Mayfield becoming a personal trainer? Do you feel like this is the perfect job for her? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on Sundays on TLC.

[Featured Image by Paola Mayfield/Instagram]