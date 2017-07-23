New Posters For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Show Bearded Captain America, Thanos, Black Order, Teen Groot

Last week at the D23 Expo and this weekend at the San Diego Comic-Con 2017, Marvel Studios let a number of people watch the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, but the world hasn’t received it yet. Yes, the descriptions of the trailer are out there and one even leaked out, but it was very poor quality and Marvel will likely get it taken down soon. Now, there are posters for the movie coming out and they are showing many interesting things that could be quite telling to the story.

Upon showing the footage at the D23 Expo, many figured that Marvel would show the trailer again at SDCC and then, release it for everyone. Well, that hasn’t happened as the trailer is still being kept under wraps and it hasn’t made a wide release yet.

Have to say, that is very unfortunate as it is simply incredible and fans are going to lose their minds once they can see it.

Still, Marvel did release different teaser posters for Avengers: Infinity War throughout the weekend at SDCC and they give some looks at what is to come. While the trailer will reveal more, these posters are extremely telling and give fans a glimpse of villains, heroes, and how explosive this will be.

On Saturday, the poster showing Thanos and the first look at the Black Order was revealed.

There was also a poster revealed which showed Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Hulk, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy together as pointed out by Screen Rant.

‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ Concept Art Poster????

If you’re attending #SDCC2017 stop by the #MarvelSDCC Booth to get one! (If you can) pic.twitter.com/0CO4SGouLF — SuperBroMovies (@SuperBroMovies) July 20, 2017

On Sunday, a third poster started making the rounds and this may be the coolest one yet.

Yes, that is Captain America with full-on beard after going into seclusion at the end of Captain America: Civil War. You can also see the slightly different uniform he now has on which can be seen in the trailer as described by Collider from SDCC.

Some other things to take away from this poster:

Black Widow has a new look with bleach blond hair.

Groot has grown up a little bit and is now a teenager.

Loki and Thor are standing side-by-side once again.

The relationship between Vision and Scarlet Witch keeps growing.

There is still a great deal of time until Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018, but right now, the fans just want that trailer to be released for all to see. This is going to be one epic movie that is shockingly only the first part of the climax of the Avengers’ story from Marvel Studios. If these posters and the trailer show anything, it is that Marvel is going to top anything and everything they’ve ever done in the past 10 years.

