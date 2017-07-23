Best International Beer Day Ever? What You Need To Know.

Calling all beer lovers! International Beer Day is coming soon. It’s the 10th anniversary of a day that is significant to millions of beer-loving people around the world. August 4, in bars, backyards, festivals and pubs everywhere, International Beer Day (IBD) will be celebrated. Want to have your best IBD ever? Here’s what you need to know.

IBD started by in 2007. According to a 2012 article by Forbes, it was organized by Jesse Avshalomov. He and some other beer-loving friends in Santa Cruz, California, decided that “there needed to be a day in celebration of all things beer, a day in thanks to the people who produce and provide our favorite beverage.” What they came up with was International Beer Day. People around the world have thanked Jesse and his friends (Evan Hamilton, Aaron Araki, and Richard Hernandez) many times over for the great idea that they came up with.

According to the IBD website, the purposes of the day are:

To gather with friends and enjoy the deliciousness that is beer.

To celebrate the dedicated men and women who brew and serve our beer.

To bring the world together by celebrating the beers of all nations and cultures on this one remarkable day.

How can you celebrate IBD? Let’s take a look at some beers to try, a few IBD celebrations around the world, and interesting ways to celebrate. And, for those who want to join in the celebration but are not fond of beer itself, food ideas to get you into the happy mood of the day.

Some Beers to Try

People have preferences about everything, including beer. And, sometimes preferences change with the day or occasion. But, here are some favorites from Beer Advocate’s Top 250 Beer list.

Heady Topper – This is brewed by the Alchemist Brewery in Stowe, VT. The is an “American double IPA” that you should “drink from the can”. IPA, according to hopandwine.com stands for “India Pale Ale”, which is “characterized by an abundance of hops”.

– This is brewed by the Alchemist Brewery in Stowe, VT. The is an “American double IPA” that you should “drink from the can”. IPA, according to hopandwine.com stands for “India Pale Ale”, which is “characterized by an abundance of hops”. Pliny the Elder – This comes from the Russian River Brewing Company of Santa Clara, CA. This is an Imperial IPA that is available on a rotating basis. But, good news, it is available for this year’s IBD.

– This comes from the Russian River Brewing Company of Santa Clara, CA. This is an Imperial IPA that is available on a rotating basis. But, good news, it is available for this year’s IBD. Founders KBS (Kentucky Breakfast Stout) – This beer hails from the Founders Brewing Company of Grand Rapids, MI. It is an American Double Imperial Stout, which is “brewed with a hint of coffee and vanilla then aged in oak bourbon barrels for over a year.” Also noted, “this is NOT simply barrel-aged Breakfast Stout. It is an entirely different beer.” And, at close to 12% alcohol by volume, you might not want to have it for breakfast.

IBD Celebrations Around The World

International Beer Day Music Festival , Johannesburg, South Africa – Featuring “seven of South Africa’s most influential bands, local and international and craft beers, food trucks and party busses,” this should be a hoppin’ place on August 4. If you’re not in the area this year, you might consider a trip for next year.

, Johannesburg, South Africa – Featuring “seven of South Africa’s most influential bands, local and international and craft beers, food trucks and party busses,” this should be a hoppin’ place on August 4. If you’re not in the area this year, you might consider a trip for next year. 21th International Berlin Beer Festival , Berlin, Germany – This party lasts from August 4 through August 6. According to the website, “Each year a different country, special region or motto is at the festival´s centre of attention.” This year, it’s beers from West Rhine Westfalia. Probably the most fun and interesting part of this festival is the “Longest Beer Garden of the World” with “344 breweries from 87 countries are presenting their 2,400 brands of uniquely represented beers.” Sounds like plenty of choices for any beer lover.

, Berlin, Germany – This party lasts from August 4 through August 6. According to the website, “Each year a different country, special region or motto is at the festival´s centre of attention.” This year, it’s beers from West Rhine Westfalia. Probably the most fun and interesting part of this festival is the “Longest Beer Garden of the World” with “344 breweries from 87 countries are presenting their 2,400 brands of uniquely represented beers.” Sounds like plenty of choices for any beer lover. London Craft Beer Festival , London, United Kingdom – Another weekend-long celebration, this event features pop-up kitchens, a 5K run, music, and of course, beer! The event is celebrating its fifth birthday this year and the party should be a fun one!

, London, United Kingdom – Another weekend-long celebration, this event features pop-up kitchens, a 5K run, music, and of course, beer! The event is celebrating its fifth birthday this year and the party should be a fun one! International Beer Day Walk , Milwaukee, WI – Happening on August 5, this U.S. event features a “happy hour tour of Brady Street! Each participating bar will feature a different international and/or national beer on special and there will be special tastings at select locations.” There will be raffles and other giveaways featured during the event.

Interesting Ways To Celebrate IBD

Everyone celebrates a little differently. But some people take to the next level. Look at these fun and interesting ways that people have come up with to celebrate IBD.

Make your own beer to drink on IBD – Many people have home brewing kits setup in their homes. Brew up a batch of special home-made beer to share and drink on this special day. Do your friends like to home-brew also? Have a party where you can taste others’ beers and celebrate some of the great tastes. And, poking a little fun when the beer didn’t turn out just right can also be good time.

– Many people have home brewing kits setup in their homes. Brew up a batch of special home-made beer to share and drink on this special day. Do your friends like to home-brew also? Have a party where you can taste others’ beers and celebrate some of the great tastes. And, poking a little fun when the beer didn’t turn out just right can also be good time. Collect beer coasters – Many breweries have coasters featuring their beers. Why not make a collection of your coasters and display them on August 4. It could definitely be a conversation starter.

– Many breweries have coasters featuring their beers. Why not make a collection of your coasters and display them on August 4. It could definitely be a conversation starter. Have a neighborhood progressive “beer” dinner – Do you have some great neighbors with whom you like to drink beer? Why not consider a progressive “beer” dinner? Each house serves a different course for the evening’s meal. Each house also pairs a great beer with the course being served. This can be a superb way to pair some outstanding food with some wonderful beer and get to hang out with your friends and neighbors in the process.

IBD Food

While there are millions of people around the world who love beer, there any many others who do not really care for it. But, that doesn’t mean that they don’t want to celebrate. Including beer in foods is another excellent way to get into the party atmosphere. Here are a few outstanding foods to consider.

Beer Brownies – Nothing beats a great brownie, but when it’s made with a coffee stout ale, the taste might just be elevated. A great food to include for IBD.

– Nothing beats a great brownie, but when it’s made with a coffee stout ale, the taste might just be elevated. A great food to include for IBD. Spicy White Cheddar Beer Cheese Soup – Made with a can of lager beer, this tasty soup is another way both beer drinkers and non-beer drinkers alike can celebrate the special day.

– Made with a can of lager beer, this tasty soup is another way both beer drinkers and non-beer drinkers alike can celebrate the special day. Pale Ale Chili – Made with a 12-ounce bottle of pale ale, here is another great dish to help celebrate International Beer Day.

International Beer Day can be a first-class time to get together with family and friends and revel in beer. Whether it’s a drink or part of a dish, beer should be praised! Of course, always celebrate beer in moderation, but in case you don’t here is another great fun fact about IBD. The day after you can celebrate International Hangover Day.

[Featured image by Svetlana Prikhnenko/Shutterstock]