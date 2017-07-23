‘Ghost Adventures’ Lead Investigator Zak Bagans To Take Two Fans On Special Lockdown, Tour of Haunted Museum

Ghost Adventures lead investigator Zak Bagans has been working for quite some time on perfecting his new Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans have patiently been waiting for an official opening date to be announced by Zak. So far Bagans has not released an official date, but with a new contest being offered to Ghost Adventures fans perhaps that announcement will be coming soon.

Zak teased fans on Twitter for a few days before announcing the huge contest that would allow two very lucky fans to accompany him and the Ghost Adventures crew on a private tour of The Haunted Museum. Along with the private tour, these two fans will be helping Zak, Aaron, Billy and Jay complete a lock-down in the museum for a special episode of Ghost Adventures.

Zak took to Instagram to share details of the big contest. Bagans shared a photo of The Haunted Museum sign along with a casting call photo. In the caption, Zak shared the exciting details of the contest and how to enter. Each Ghost Adventures “fanatic” is invited to submit a video entry, up to 60 seconds long, explaining why they should be chosen for this exciting paranormal investigation and tour. Zak was sure to point out the requirements of tagging Ghost Adventures on the entry and posting either to Instagram or Twitter using #ZaksCastingCall.

The Travel Channel also shared details of Zak’s big contest, along with the entire list of the official rules. One big requirement is that all applicants must be 18 years old and over. The contest is not open for very long, it began July 17 and will end July 24 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. There’s still time to hurry and get those submissions completed before it all wraps up later tonight.

Zak has shared that the winner should be prepared to be left alone among the haunted objects that reside in the creepy museum. Zak said, “Please note you may be left alone, be around extremely haunted objects, in total darkness…. this IS like the HAUNTED Willy Wonka golden ticket contest!” The Haunted Museum is home to some of the darkest, most haunted objects in the world.

There is still no official opening date for The Haunted Museum, but Zak continues to tell fans it will be soon. Earlier in July, a fan posted to Twitter their disappointment that the museum remained closed while they were visiting Las Vegas on their honeymoon. Zak replied, “Im sry. Very soon I promise. Almost there.” Perhaps upon completion of this epic contest and investigation of the museum, the opening will finally happen.

Stay tuned as Zak and the crew sort through the tons of received entries in pursuit of the two lucky winners. Bagans has shared there have been a tremendous amount of entries. Who will win this extraordinary opportunity?

Ghost Adventures airs Saturday nights on The Travel Channel.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]