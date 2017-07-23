Noah Hawley, Dan Harmon Will Create Two New Kurt Vonnegut TV Shows: ‘Cat’s Cradle,’ ‘Sirens Of Titan’

If you have been looking for an update about Noah Hawley’s promise to make a television version of Cat’s Cradle for FX, there appears to be little progress since November 2015. Regardless, if Cat’s Cradle is ever released, it appears there will be some competition in the Kurt Vonnegut television adaptation genre.

According to Techie Gamers, Dan Harmon is likely to be the next person to produce a made-for-television series based on a Kurt Vonnegut book. Instead of helping Noah Hawley with Cat’s Cradle for FX, Dan Harmon will be working on adapting Kurt Vonnegut’s book, Sirens of Titan.

What might be interesting is seeing if FX will pick up Sirens of Titan since the newly-announced project still does not officially have a network.

Although many Kurt Vonnegut fans were looking forward to someone as acclaimed as Fargo‘s Noah Hawley to adapt Cat’s Cradle, Dan Harmon also has a big audience from his work with Rick and Morty.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Noah Hawley of Legion and Fargo fame has been promising fans for over a year that he will make an adaptation based on Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle for FX.

In the meantime, Noah Hawley has completed a long list of projects, and Cat’s Cradle is still being included in the priorities he has yet to finish.

For example, Mic recently reported that Noah Hawley was extremely busy, and they detailed at least six projects he is currently signed on for in July 2017. In particular, there will be more Fargo with a possibility of a Season 4. Noah Hawley’s Legion will also have a Season 2.

What can be more frustrating for Cat’s Cradle fans is that Noah Hawley seems to be adding to the list of projects he will be doing, but does not seem to be updating about Cat’s Cradle that often.

For instance, Cat’s Cradle was announced in November 2015 by Noah Hawley as an upcoming project, but it has not followed the same timeline of other projects he has announced since and already completed.

In addition, Noah Hawley recently announced he will be a part of the new FX series called The Mastermind, a Doctor Doom movie for Fox, and Hawley is also debuting his first feature film as a director with Man Alive.

In other words, it might be awhile before Noah Hawley has the time to put in the serious work required to create an TV adaptation based on Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle.

When Noah Hawley’s interest in adapting Cat’s Cradle was first announced by Hollywood Reporter and others in November 2015, Hawley had few words about the project.

However, in March 2017, Noah Hawley was quoted by Paste stating the following about the serious nature of adapting a book such as Cat’s Cradle.

“Obviously, one doesn’t enter into the Kurt Vonnegut world lightly. It would be disrespectful to Vonnegut to kind of half-a** Cat’s Cradle.”

In other words, Noah Hawley is likely to start and finish Cat’s Cradle when he is mentally focused and at full capacity to undertake such a beloved masterpiece.

[Feature Image by Evan Agostini/Getty Images]