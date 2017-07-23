‘Khloe Kardashian, Your Face Is Unrecognizable’, Says Fan As Lamar Odom Talks Brother Rob

Khloe Kardashian is being criticized for another Instagram picture. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a picture of herself in which she’s wearing a hot pair of denim shorts and bodysuit. Khloe wore her hair in beachy waves and was holding a popsicle. The TV star wore minimal makeup and a nude lip color. However, the fans did not like the way she was looking. Khloe’s fans thought she looked very different from how she usually did.

“Her face is unrecognizable. What happened?” said a fan.

Despite her fans’ repeated requests, it looks like Khloe Kardashian hasn’t really given up on photo shopping. But is it Photoshop or plastic surgery? Khloe Kardashian has always maintained that she’s not had any surgery on her face.

There were several others who passed a lot of mean comments, some asking Khloe if she worked at Hooters. However, not everyone was mean to her. She still has fans who are very loyal and consider her a huge success story. Khloe Kardashian was always the “fat one” in the Kardashian family, and while her sisters were getting themselves dressed in designer wear, stylists refused to work with Khloe because she was overweight.

However, not only did Khloe Kardashian managed to lose forty pounds, but also bagged a reality TV series by the name of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

Happy 4th ???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

It’s true that Khloe Kardashian has really turned her life around and after her divorce with Lamar Odom, she’s going steady with Tristan Thompson. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were in a roller coaster relationship, however, that ended after Lamar Odom, a former NBA player, refused to quit drugs.

Just waiting on baby like…. A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

But now that they are not together anymore, Lamar Odom is also getting his life back. The Inquisitr had reported that he’s writing a tell-all and Khloe is scared the Kardashian secrets may be exposed.

Lamar Odom still seems to be very connected with the Kardashian family, and he said at The Wendy Williams show that he missed Rob Kardashian because Rob cut him out of his life, TMZ has reported.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian has had plastic surgery? Do you think the Keeping up with the Kardashians star photoshops her picture? Do you think Lamar Odom and Khloe would be back with each other? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]