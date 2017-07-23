LeBron James Cheating? Ex-Boyfriend Of LeBron’s Mother Threatens To Expose NBA Star’s Infidelities

LeBron James could soon be exposed for cheating on his wife — that is, if the threat from the ex-boyfriend of LeBron’s mother has any validity.

Rapper Da Real Lambo, who had been dating Gloria James for a few years, just fired off a warning on Instagram that he would expose LeBron James for cheating on his wife, Savannah Brinson. Though the rapper’s Instagram page is now private, the photo made the rounds on social media and caused quite a stir.

The post appeared to be in response to a report claiming that LeBron James ordered his mother to break up with the rapper, SOHH.com reported.

“U SAW ME TREAT YOUR MOM LIKE A QUEEN,AND I SAW U TREAT YOUR WIFE LIKE A!!” the rapper wrote. “DONT TRY AND MAKE THE WORLD THINK THAT LAMBO F***ED UP!! LET THE WORLD KNOW WHATS THE REAL F***ED UP PROBLEM IN THE FAMILY.”

The relationship between Lambo and Gloria James had generated quite a bit of interest, with accusations that the rapper was just trying to grab some of the limelight. Others noted that Lambo and LeBron were the same age, making the relationship that much more awkward.

Lambo didn’t get into specifics about what LeBron James had done to his wife, but other reports specified that LeBron James had been unfaithful to his wife.

Same-Age Step-Daddy Duties: LeBron Gets Called Out By His Mama’s Ex-Man Lambo On IG https://t.co/t9cVClkJKq pic.twitter.com/tYFAcVNNjV — Bossip (@Bossip) July 23, 2017

There have long been rumors that LeBron James is cheating on his wife with singer Rihanna, with reports that the two were secretly meeting during the NBA Finals in each of the past few years.

Rapper Lambo slams Lebron James for making his mum dump him https://t.co/HZip6tlezY pic.twitter.com/s5GgGPmTEM — Faruk sabo (@iam_wytdiamond) July 23, 2017

At the start of the 2016 NBA Finals, there were rumors kicked up after Rihanna posted a picture of herself wearing a bikini with sunscreen in the shape of the number 23, the jersey number worn by LeBron.

As Hollywood Life reported, the two were very close in the past.

“As we know, RiRi is a huge fan of LeBron’s, and has even flown across the country on his private plane to see him play basketball. When attending a game with her girlfriend Melissa Forde in 2015, in a video posted to Melissa’s Instagram page you hear Rihanna say, ‘LeBron, here we come, baby!’ “

But there has never been anything to substantiate the rumors that LeBron James was cheating with Rihanna, and there is no evidence to suggest that the two are anything but friends.

As his allegations continue to circulate around social media, there is no idea what proof Da Real Lambo could offer to prove that LeBron James might be cheating on his wife.

