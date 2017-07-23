WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey To Face Former Multi-Time Women’s Champion At ‘WrestleMania 34’

When Ronda Rousey appeared at WrestleMania 31, everyone thought it was only a matter of time until one of the toughest women in the world wrestled in a WWE ring. Time kept going on and on without any more appearances from her, but then, her losses started to pile up in UFC and her career there became a big question mark. Now, it looks as if the time has come for the deal to be made and Rousey is rumored to face a former multi-time champion at WrestleMania 34.

It finally seems as if Ronda Rousey is going to get her chance to be out of the octagon and in a WWE ring to face off with a real superstar. According to Cageside Seats, rumor has it that Rousey is definitely doing something with WWE at some point in the future, but it isn’t known exactly what that is.

There is a lot of speculation as to what Rousey will do with the company, and it isn’t expected to just be another promotional appearance. At this point, WWE is wanting much more out of their relationship with her and it looks to be her being involved in something very big.

Right now, the popular rumor going around is that she will face off in a singles match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34.

No-one has any doubt that Charlotte is one of the top women’s wrestlers on SmackDown Live and across both rosters in WWE. It only makes sense to have Rousey step into the ring for the first time ever in WWE and have it be against “The Queen.”

The Sun is reporting that the Ronda Rousey is actually inching in on closing a deal with WWE for the match to take place at WrestleMania 34.

Rousey has not been seen anywhere near UFC since her loss to Amanda Nunes back in December and there are no fights currently lined up for her. She is under contract with them, but allowing WWE to have her in a match with Charlotte could be UFC’s way of paying the promotion back for getting Brock Lesnar for a fight.

Ronda Rousey recently jumped back into the WWE spotlight by appearing at the taping of the Mae Young Classic which took place earlier this month.

If Ronda Rousey never competes for UFC again, she will still go down as one of the all-time greats even though she lost her last two fights by TKO. She has always shown an interest in wrestling and WWE has shown mutual interest right back at her. At this point, it really seems to make nothing but pure sense for a deal to be made between the two and a Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair match at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans is solid money.

[Featured Image by WWE]