New Seasons Of ‘Batman’, ‘The Walking Dead’, And ‘The Wolf Among Us’ Are In The Works

Earlier this week, developer Telltale Games announced a trio of new seasons for three of its ongoing narrative-driven adventure games, which are set to release over the course of 2017 and 2018.

Set to premiere next month is the second season of Telltale’s take on the Batman universe. Dubbed Batman: The Enemy Within, this installment will once again focus on the caped crusader as he is pitted against The Riddler. Aside from voice actor Troy Baker, who will be returning to voice Bruce Wayne/Batman, Telltale teased the re-appearance of Arkham Asylum patient “John Doe,” whom many speculate is the series’ take on The Joker.

The Enemy Within will consist of five episodes, with its first set to release on August 8, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PCs, as well as iOS and Android devices.

Next up on the docket is the fourth and final season of the long-running The Walking Dead series. Originally debuting in 2012, Telltale’s take on Robert Kirkman’s post-apocalyptic zombie-ridden world received critical acclaim for its first season and pushed the studio into the spotlight. Now, two seasons later (as well as a mini-series which focused on the katana-wielding Michonne), Telltale is looking to wrap up their adaptation with one final entry.

Aptly named The Final Chapter, the story will once again focus on Clementine, who was first introduced in the series’ debut season. Having grown up since her original debut, the second season followed her as she tried to survive following the death of her guardian, while the third season saw Clementime finding a ‘family.’ The fourth season is set to continue this trend, as Clementine will continue to explore what kind of person she wants to be, and whom she wants to be with. The Walking Dead: The Final Chapter is slated to debut sometime in 2018.

Last but not least, Telltale Games announced a brand new season to The Wolf Among Us, which originally debuted back in 2013. Based on Bill Willingham’s Fables series of comics, the game follows the exploits of a handful of traditional fairy tale characters, who reside in the real world while also keeping their true identity a secret. The new season, simply titled The Wolf Among Us 2, will continue the story of both Bigby (Big Bad) Wolf and Snow White. Much like The Final Chapter,The Wolf Among Us 2 is set to premiere next year.

