The rumors about Real Housewives of New York Luann D’Agostino and her new husband Tom D’Agostino keep increasing, and now a source is saying that Tom D’Agostino wanted to pull out at the last minute. Since the RHONY started dating, rumors about infidelity have dogged them, and it didn’t help that Tom had been involved with two other RHONY cast members, Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. Luann and Tom have insisted that there are no problems in their new marriage, and all of the statements by others are pure gossip, but sources surrounding the couple continue to talk to the tabloids.

Before talk of RHONY Tom D’Agostino getting cold feet, the biggest rumor about Luann and Tom involved Luann hauling off and slapping Tom in a busy Manhattan restaurant after the two had a heated and very public argument. Sources close to the couple have said that they barely know each other and rushed into a marriage. Furthermore, they say that Tom wants nothing to do with Real Housewives of New York or Bravo.

“It isn’t exactly a match made in heaven. He hates the whole reality [TV] thing, he doesn’t want the attention or the scrutiny. There has been friction from the start. They got married so fast, they didn’t really know each other. She’s a drama queen.”

Tonight is the night! Let the festivities begin! I'll be on @bravowwhl tonight with @mrsjillzarin #tunein! #Rhony @bravotv ???????????? A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

At first, sources saying they were close to RHONY Luann alleged that there were troubles in the D’Agostino marriage, but now, sources saying they are close to Tom are speaking out to say that Tom D’Agostino tried to pull the plug on the wedding the night before the big Palm Beach event. They also say that Luann knew the marriage was doomed from the start.

“Luann was lucky that Tom made it to the altar — because it was Tom, not Luann, who nearly called the whole thing off at the last minute.”

But the same source says that Tom went through with the wedding to Luann because he truly loves her.

Summer fun! #vespa #toys #hamptons ☀️ A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

But RHONY Luann denies that she assaulted new husband Tom in public, claiming that sources are confusing passion with a troubled marriage. Luann went on Andy Cohen’s late night show WWHL to deny that their marriage is in trouble. Luann told Cohen that the two are in love.

“Do they love Tom and I [sic]? Oh, my God, that’s so not right. I did not slap him. We have a very passionate love affair going. We never go to bed angry but when we do, when we wake up, we make up. That’s the best part.”

But the Real Housewives of New York couple, who have been married for seven months sadly don’t seem to have the support of their friends. This is Luann’s second marriage, and Tom’s first.

Do you think the gossip surrounding RHONY Luann and Tom is just rumors, or is there really trouble?

