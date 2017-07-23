‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Funding Sex Trafficking Ring – Zack Is The Ringleader!

The Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors tease that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) will be stunned to find out she’s tied to the sex trafficking ring that piggybacks on the dating app that Zack (Ryan Ashton) is developing. Not only that, but Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and her younger sister seem to be wrapped up in this and might have been victims of the ring.

Abby brings shame on Newman Enterprises?

Abby has hard truths ahead if this Y&R rumor plays out. Abby was so eager to get her start-up incubator going that she keeps cutting corners. The first mistake was snapping up the property without Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) permission. Then Abby compounded that mistake by letting Uncle Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) buy into the business on the sly.

It’s lucky for Abby that when the truth came out, thanks to Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall), Victor let her mistakes slide with the excuse of ambition and Abby was able to get Jack out of the project easily. But it seems that Abby’s first project, the dating app, is a shady development that will be brought down by the GCPD and could prove a major embarrassment for Newman for financing it.

Today on #YR, Victor finally finds out what Abby has been hiding from him. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/PUD5DyIFvE pic.twitter.com/XJUqKAHjvh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 2, 2017

Sex trafficking ring plot starts next week

On Monday’s episode, The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soaps She Knows say Abby gets some romantic advice from her grandma Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams), but it’s business advice she needs. That same day, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) gets a call at the hotline from a girl named Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) and Sharon decides to find and help the girl personally.

When she calls the hotline, Crystal says she’s being forced to have sex with men and “they” won’t let her stop. Before Sharon could get any more answers, Crystal hangs up. Sharon pulls in Scott and Paul Williams (Doug Davidson), and Scott admits Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell) asked him to investigate. This plot will last for a while, but Y&R rumors say it all comes back to Zack and the “dating” app.

RT and give a #YR WELCOME to @JRyanAshton who makes his #YR debut today as Zack! pic.twitter.com/IoyO5X6KFn — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) May 18, 2017

Dating app a cover for human trafficking

The Young and the Restless spoilers on this story hint that there is a dating aspect to the app, but something more sinister lurks in that code. The concierge service promised by the dating app might also be a service that lets men choose and hook up with women trapped into a life of sexual servitude. Meanwhile, Abby’s bad judgment has Newman Enterprises writing checks to these dirt bags.

You might remember that Tessa was upset and frightened when she saw that Zack was in Genoa City. When Tessa spotted him at Crimson Lights, she called someone and said she was sure it’s him and seemed very frightened. Later, Tessa was upset when she and Zack spoke, but he insisted he’s changed and isn’t the bad guy that he was back in Chicago.

RT and give a warm welcome to @caitfairbanks who makes her #YR debut today as Tessa Porter! pic.twitter.com/0bM8pOO4Hc — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 24, 2017

Abby gets in deeper with Zack soon

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week reveal trouble is afoot. Not only will Abby be implicated for funding Zack’s sleazy app that victimizes women, but she’s also getting involved with him personally, and that will make her look even worse. Zack chastised Tessa and told her to stop freaking out, but she’s still on edge.

Tessa reminded Zack saying, “Some things are too horrible to forget.”

It doesn’t seem like a bad romance, that seems like something life changing. Running away from human traffickers might explain why Tessa was living off the grid and in her car on the run. But now that she’s signed with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) as a singer, she might be a target of revenge for the human traffickers.

High tech app helps bad men hurt women

Zack bragged about the “advanced algorithm,” and Y&R spoilers tease that the app might help the sex traffickers target women that are young, unsure, and have no family or resources to protect them from predators. There was also a strange phone call that Zack made the other day that indicated something is off in his app development.

When Sharon made small talk with Zack at Crimson Lights, he refused to open up to her at all and then he took a phone call. Zack demanded a progress update with the person he talked to and told them it wasn’t good enough and that they needed things done faster. The call was about more than just a programming project – Zack’s tone and shady behavior was clearly ominous.

Abby has been so busy trying to compete against big sis Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) that she keeps making bad choices. When this sex trafficking ring is exposed and so is Abby’s role in it, her humiliation will be complete. Victor might disown another kid before all is said and done! Check back often for more Y&R dirt like why Victoria passes out next week and more The Young and the Restless spoilers.

This week on The Young and the Restless, expect the unexpected as new drama brings big changes and big threats! #YR pic.twitter.com/zARq54vnoo — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 23, 2017

