Melania Trump’s Net Worth Is Reportedly $50 Million

Melania Trump has been married to Donald Trump, a known billionaire, since 2005. However, she entered their marriage with a career as a model and has continued to earn throughout their marriage. Because of her extensive professional history, the first lady has reportedly amassed a net worth of $50 million, according to Express UK, via Celebrity Net Worth.

Fifty million dollars is no small sum of money, even compared to the billions that her husband is supposedly worth. So, how did Melania Trump amass such substantial assets? The profile on Melania Trump is rather brief, however, the website sites Melania’s modeling career and cosmetic beauty ventures as the source of her wealth.

In 1996, Melania Trump moved to New York City on a work visa. Two years later, she signed a professional modeling contract with an agency in Milan. Over the course of her career, she landed on the covers of magazines like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Allure, and dozens more, which brought her much fame and success. (Melania’s modeling career took her to the same party Donald Trump was attending in 1998, which put their eventual marriage into motion.)

Once her modeling career started to fizzle out, Melania used her model status to launch several businesses. Melani’s most well-known business venture is her QVC “Melania Timepieces and Jewellery” collection, which launched in 2010. She also has a caviar skin care called “Melania by Melania Trump.” It’s unclear how much these companies were bringing in at their peak, but since Melania Trump became the first lady, the companies obviously haven’t been her priority.

.@potus & I enjoyed our visits to #Warsaw & #Hamburg. A lot of work was accomplished, friendships made. Headed home! ???????? pic.twitter.com/wJOCMMPdD0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 8, 2017

Express UK also reports that Melania Trump is still listed as the CEO of Melania Marks Accessories Member Corp, the holding company of Melania Marks Accessories LLC. Both companies generated less than $50,000 in 2016. A third company, Melania LLC brought in less than $1,000 in 2016.

In 2017, Melania Trump settled a libel lawsuit against The Daily Mail who claimed that she once worked as an escort, which she felt tarnished her public profile, and ruined her opportunity to profit off of her position as the first lady. Melania Trump originally sued for $150 million. However, she settled for just under $3 million, according to Express UK.

What do you think about Melania Trump’s supposed net worth? Are you surprised? Did you think that it would be more or less? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]