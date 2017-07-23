Kylie Jenner Sex Tape Rumors: Tyga Addresses Reports That He And Kylie Have An Explicit Video

The Kylie Jenner sex tape rumors started with Tyga, and they may be ending with him as well.

After the rapper and former boyfriend of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star released a track in which he appeared to make reference to an explicit video with Kylie, he is now clarifying that there isn’t really a sex tape at all.

The relationship and subsequent breakup between Kylie and Tyga generated quite a bit of media coverage, with celebrity news outlets reporting on the alleged infidelities and fights between the young couple. One of the most salacious allegations was that they had recorded a series of sex tapes that could be hitting the internet, and this week Tyga seemed to feed into those rumors.

In a new mixtape track “Run It Back,” Tyga rapped about filming a sex tape with a partner and releasing it to the internet. As HipHopDX noted, rapped, “Reaching for my phone / Let me record that a** / Let me record that a** / If the s**t leak, don’t be mad.”

The lyrics generated quite a bit of buzz that he was referring to the long-rumored sex tape with Kylie Jenner, but Tyga has now clarified that there isn’t such a video. When asked by HipHopDX whether the sex tape existed, Tyga just laughed off the allegation.

“Nah, nah, nah,” he replied. “We ain’t … who said that? Nah. I ain’t got no sex tape.”

There had long been rumors that Tyga was actually the only one trying to orchestrate the release of his sex tape with Kylie Jenner. In late 2015 and the early part of 2016 there were ongoing rumors that the video was soon to hit the internet, including some a report from the UK’s Mirror that a video clip of the sex tape showed up very briefly on Tyga’s website before being taken down.

The Mirror added that an anonymous source had been shopping around the Kylie Jenner sex tape and even released grainy images. But some celebrity news outlets that had seen the photos said there was no way to identify the people featured as either Kylie Jenner or Tyga.

Other reports claimed that Tyga saw his sex tape with Kylie Jenner as a way to strike it big. A 2015 report from Hollywood Life claimed that the couple had a $10 million offer for their video, but that Tyga was holding out for a bigger offer. None of those reports were ever substantiated, however, and the couple continually shrugged off reports that they had a sex tape together.

