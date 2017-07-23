Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Relationship: Why The ‘SNL’ Producer Is Supposedly The Perfect Match

The media frenzy that followed Ben Affleck and actress Jennifer Garner after they announced they were splitting after nearly 10 years of marriage has finally died down two years later. The former A-list couple filed for divorce, Affleck packed his things and moved to his own bachelor pad after completing addiction treatment and has now even found himself a new girlfriend.

The Argo star has now been linked to Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus after the pair were spotted regularly in each other’s company in Los Angeles and exiting Affleck’s new pad. The two also jetted off to Vegas together for a quick getaway.

Most recently, the new couple, who began as good friends, were spotted in New York City after having spent a week apart. Affleck and Shookus reportedly grabbed iced coffees and ventured into a hotel by Central Park, on Wednesday. The new couple was also spotted at 30 Rockefellar- Shookus’ place of work, as People relays.

A source close to the couple shares how quickly the relationship is developing, stating they “have been trying to take it slow but it’s progressing quickly. Their feelings are strong.”

Focus has been mainly on who Shookus is and why it is that Affleck has become so taken with a woman who many consider to be more “normal” and a more “regular girl” than the women formerly linked to the star.

Page Six pointed out that Lindsay Shookus is considered to be more of an easy going “cool girl” and that she is perhaps in contrast to his ex-wife who may have been more apt to put pressure on her former hubby to kick bad habits and be more present. The gossip publication stated that Shookus is the first non-celebrity that Ben has dated and that his reasons for this clearly are linked to needing someone who is simply a non-judgmental companion and not a woman who will be over bearing when it comes to his regular habits, or high-maintenance.

However, the Sydney Morning Herald reminded readers that the whole “cool girl” persona that many women attempt to exude in the early stages of a relationship, by seemingly letting certain things go such as non-responses to texts and all-night boys’ nights, is a fleeting one and that all women eventually show their more vulnerable side.

” Any woman who has bitten her lip rather than dare ask her husband to pick up his socks for the fourth time understands what it is to be a Cool Wife. The problem is, this Cool Girl with zero needs – just wholesale obedience to hyper-masculine, retro ideals of femininity – can not be maintained. It’s the relationship equivalent of the guy who hates his woman wearing too much make-up, but doesn’t realise his lady is just really good at applying waterproof mascara, highlights and concealer. And then one fine morning, when she’s feeling a little too comfortable in the relationship …”

Regardless to what it is that has brought Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus together, the pair seem to be enjoying the newly-public romance and are wished the best.

